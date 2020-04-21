Global Pyrogen Testing Market To Reach Worth US$ 1,853.3 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pyrogen Testing Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global pyrogen testing market was valued at US$ 638.7 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,853.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.51% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global pyrogen testing market is undergoing significant growth due to rapid proliferation of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices industries. Increasing pace of commercialization of biotherapeutics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices has resulted in increased demand for pyrogen testing in manufacturing processes. Growth in number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and increasing R&D initiatives to launch novel drugs and devices also significantly contribute to growth of this market. On the other hand, ethical restrains on animal testing and thus the usage of rabbits for pyrogen testing will hold back the market growth. Emergence of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies, and growing CRO and CMO activities in emerging economies will open lucrative opportunities for pyrogen testing solutions providers.

Based on test types, the global pyrogen testing market is classified into rabbit pyrogen test (RPT), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) assay (chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests and gel clot tests) and monocyte activation test (MAT) (In-vitro test). LAL tests is expected to be the fastest progressing segment during the forecast period. Rising demand for animal-free testing along with proven accuracy and efficiency of in-vitro testing. However, due to being in practice for a longer duration, rabbit pyrogen test is the largest revenue generating segment in the global pyrogen testing market. However, increasing pressure with regards to adoption of animal-free testing methods may restrain the market growth.

Based on the product types, the global pyrogen testing market is classified into reagents and kits, instruments and systems and services. Among these, the reagents and kits i.e. the consumables segment is the largest segment in 2016 and will continue to retain its dominance through the forecast period. Additionally, the instruments segment is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid replacement of older systems attributed to technological innovation.

Pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing, medical device manufacturing and others (cosmetics and personal care products, etc.) are the major categories of applications of pyrogen testing. Pharmaceuticals and biotech manufacturing is the largest application of pyrogen testing due to high need of reagents and kits, and novel instrumentation in this sector. Perpetual technological innovation due to the growing need for evolved and safer medical devices has urged the need for pyrogen testing methods in this field.

Geographically, North America is the dominant regional market for pyrogen testing. Extensive domicile of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers chiefly contribute to the largest revenue share of North America on the global front. Existence of evolved healthcare and biotechnology research infrastructure and extensive urge to introduce novel drugs and medical devices also drive the North America pyrogen testing market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. Burgeoning number of biotechnology companies and increasing CRO activities in the region are the chief drivers of Asia Pacific market.

