Global Humidifiers Market To Grow At 4.2% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Global Humidifiers Market (By Product Type (Warm-mist Humidifiers, Cool-mist Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers, and Evaporative Humidifiers), By Size (Central Humidifiers, Console Humidifiers and Portable Humidifiers), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global humidifiers market is expected to witness a growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights

The global humidifiers market was valued at US$ 2.03 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness a steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Humidifiers are mainly used to increase the humidity level of an entire building or a single room to provide healthy and comfortable environment to the occupants. Humidifiers are also used in reducing static electricity, which exemplifies the primary issue for computer storage devices, electronic devices, and compact discs. Growing consumer awareness about standardizing and maintaining the enhanced surrounding air quality for healthy atmosphere is likely to augment the growth of humidifiers market worldwide during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global humidifiers market, based on product type was dominated by the warm-mist humidifiers segment in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly accredited to the bacteria free environment offered by these devices. Warm-mist humidifiers are intended for creating a warm moisture from heated water. As this type of humidifier functions with warm water instead of cold, it helps fighting off any bacteria that may grow in parts of the humidifier. Further, based on geography, North America led the humidifiers market in 2017. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining adequate humidity levels. In addition, the presence of government organizations including United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) is increasing and promoting the awareness towards usage of humidifiers in the region

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/humidifiers-market

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the humidifiers market include BONECO AG, CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Armstrong International Inc., Carrier Corporation, DriSteem, Condair Group, Procter & Gamble, Honeywell International Inc., National Environmental Products Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vornado Air, LLC, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Winix Inc., Crane, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Dyson Ltd., Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, LG Electronics, GE Appliances, and Heaven Fresh USA Inc. among others. The humidifiers manufacturers are adopting several strategies to thrive in the competitive environment. These players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to succeed, survive and remain competitive with their counterparts. New product developments, partnerships remain the most significant strategies that are been adopted by the key players to gain an edge over others.

The Global Humidifiers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) By Size Segment (2016-2026; US$ Bn) By End-user Segment (2016 – 2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com