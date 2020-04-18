Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 269.8 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global leadless cardiac pacemakers market is expected to reach from US$ 47.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 269.8 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Atrial fibrillation is a medical condition in which irregular heartbeats can lead to clinical manifestations such as stroke, blood clot, and other heart complications. Many patients suffering with atrial fibrillation are under the wrong impression that it is not a serious medical condition eventually increasing the occurrence of heart failure by 5 folds. Leadless pacemakers have shown excellent efficacy and safety in the short term and intermediate follow up thereby making it the most viable alternative for transvenous pacemakers. Currently only single chamber pacing systems are commercially available, researchers are working diligently to manufacture dual chamber and multichamber pacing systems in the near future. Leadless pacemakers can be used in conjunction with subcutaneous defibrillator for independent pacing and antitachycardia pacing.

Micra transcatheter pacing system is currently reigning the type segment for leadless cardiac pacemakers market. Extended battery life, no device dislodgement, minimal post implantation complications and easy retrieval drive the transcatheter pacing systems market. It received FDA approval in April 2016 since then it has been implanted in more than 6000 patients in approximately 30 countries worldwide. Nanostim had received EMA approval in 2013 but it received product recall owing to spontaneous detachment of docking button and premature battery failure. WiSE CRT System is still under clinical investigation, it works via acoustic energy to communicate with leadless pacing electrodes.

Browse the full report Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/leadless-cardiac-pacemakers-market

North America represents a share of 70% in the global leadless cardiac pacemakers regional market. It is the largest market owing to increasing number of patients suffering with atrial fibrillation and presence of major players such as Medtronic, Plc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and EBR Systems, Inc. etc. Europe accounts for a market share of 18% and is the second largest regional market. Affordable reimbursement scenario and supportive regulatory environment for leadless cardiac pacemakers drive the market growth in European region. Asia Pacific holds 7% market share and is set to register impressive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia and proactive government policies to fight cardiac complications in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively participating in the leadless cardiac pacemakers market are Boston Scientific Corporation, EBR Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Plc., Nanostim, Inc. and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of patients suffering with atrial fibrillation worldwide

• Extended battery life, minimal post implantation complications and no device dislodgement are superior features in comparison to traditional pacemakers

• Awaiting FDA approval for Nanostim and WiSE CRT System might completely replace the traditional pacemakers market

The Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com