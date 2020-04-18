Global Intracranial Stents Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 691.2 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Intracranial Stents Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Intracranial Stents market was valued at USD 293.7 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 691.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Stroke is the leading cause of disability in adults which usually occurs due to narrowing of major intracranial arteries followed by deposition of atherosclerotic plaque. Prevalence of intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) is highly prevalent in Asian population. Initially ICAD is treated with antithrombotics, antihypertensives, statins, and risk factor controls. However, in emergency cases or other complications intracranial stenting is preferred but comparatively intracranial stenting has low adoption rate mainly due to negative impact of SAMMPRIS trial. The other growth restraining factors of intracranial stenting market are developing healthcare infrastructure in many Asian countries, high costs of neurological surgeries, requirement of highly trained & skilled practitioner, and minimum product penetration. The trials such as SAMMPRIS and VISSIT concluded that the aggressive drug therapy was superior to angioplasty and stenting. These results have highly influenced the key opinion leaders to support endovascular treatment for ICAD leading to minimize the target indications for Stryker’s Wingspan stent which is the only USFDA approved product. However in early 2018, results of the WEAVE trial were published which was not a randomized clinical trial, it was identified that fewer adverse effects in patients were treated on-label with the Wingspan stent system, concluding that intracranial stenting can be used for a particular set of high-risk ICAD patients.

The type of intracranial stents present in the market are self-expanding intracranial stents, balloon expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization. In 2017, stent-assisted coil embolization accounted for the largest market share due to key driving factors such as being one of the initially approved stents, evolved noticeably over the years, and rising prevalence of intracranial stenosis. On the basis of diseases intracranial stents market is segmented as intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysm out of which intracranial stenosis was observed as the largest market. The key factors responsible for growth of intracranial stenosis treatment market due to high prevalence of intracranial stenosis, technological development in the field of intracranial stenosis diagnosis, and increasing awareness related to treatment of intracranial stenosis.

North America was identified as the largest market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to key factors such as rising prevalence of intracranial stenosis & brain aneurysm, developed healthcare infrastructure along with high public awareness related to early diagnosis, and high penetration of intracranial stents along with efficient skilled practitioner. According to the American Heart Association, atherosclerotic stenosis was identified as the major cause of around 700,000 strokes occurring yearly in the United States. Thus, overall North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

The intracranial stents market is growing significantly and major companies present in this market are focusing on the development of safe & efficient intracranial stents. The major companies in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, and Cook Medical among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical treatment is expected to assist the intracranial stenosis

• Incessant development in the technology of intracranial stents will drive the demand for safe & efficient stents

• Negative results of SAMMPRIS trial has created a negative impact of intracranial stents in the market

• Ongoing research and development in the field of intracranial stents market is expected to assist the overall market growth in the near future

The Global Intracranial Stents Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Type of Product Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Disease Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)



*Complete segmentation list is on report page

