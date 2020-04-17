Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Is Projected To Reach USD 2.657.8 Million By 2022 | Credence Research

In terms of revenue in 2014, the global market for polylactic acid Market was calculated to be USD 825.0 million and is projected to reach USD 2,657.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2015 to 2022. In 2014, in terms of volume the market demand for polylactic acid was 375.0 kilo tons and is projected to reach 1,031.1 kilo tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Rising demand from various end use applications along with expanding application use of polylactic acid is one of the major factor triggering the market demand. Moreover, rising awareness about the properties and uses of PLA is another factor contributing towards market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is one of the major factor restraining the market growth. Untapped and emerging economies provides huge market potentials.

By applications, in 2014, packaging segment accounted for major share of the pie in terms of volume and revenue and will maintain their dominance in the future. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2015 to 2022 in terms of volume. Construction materials and catering segments are projected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. Technical materials and agriculture segments are projected to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest market for PLA followed by North America. In 2014, Europe accounted for 37% share of the market pie. It is projected to maintain its dominance due to high demand and increasing environmental concerns. Europe was followed by North America and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2015 to 2022 in terms of revenue. Availability of raw material in abundance is the major driver of PLA in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market due to rising awareness supported by high spending power. RoW regions are projected to witness average growth rate during the forecast period.

Synbra, Nature Works, Pyramid, Uhde Inventa-Fischer, Teijin and Hisun are the major manufacturers of PLA.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Approach Adopted

1.3.5 Key Points

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Polylactic Acid Market

Chapter 3 Introduction

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Supply Chain

3.7 Porter’s five force analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.5 Degree of competition

Chapter 4 Global Polylactic Acid Market, Application Analysis

4.1 Global Polylactic Acid Market, by application type

4.2 Packaging

4.3 Catering

4.4 Technical Material

4.5 Agriculture

4.6 Consumer goods

4.7 Construction Materials

4.8 Others

Chapter 5 Global Polylactic Acid Market, Regional Analysis

5.1 Global Polylactic Acid Market, regional analysis, (2014 v/s 2022)

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 RoW

Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Natureworks Ingeo

6.2 BASF

6.3 Mitsubishi

6.4 Teijin

6.5 Hisun

6.6 Pyramid Technologies

6.7 Synbra

6.8 Uhde Inventa – Fischer

6.9 Henan Piaoan Group Co., Ltd

6.10 Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd

