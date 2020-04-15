Food Emulsifiers Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Food Emulsifiers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the food emulsifiers market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing inclination of consumers towards packed food products drives the market”

Growing consumption of emulsifiers in a number of spreads, premium bread and chocolates, and increasing demand for bakery and processed food products globally expected to drive the food emulsifiers market. Moreover, inclining consumer towards packed and ready to eat food supports the demand for food emulsifiers. As per the research studies by top food organizations, the sales of packaged food amounts to around US$ 2.5 trillion in 2018 and expected to reach approximately US$ 3 trillion by the year 2022. Thereby, increasing the demand for food emulsifiers market.

Growing food and beverage industry coupled with changing consumer lifestyles across the globe further expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. The global food and beverage industry amounts to over US$ 70 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8%. Moreover, applications of food emulsifiers in the manufacturing of beverage support market demand.

Top food emulsifiers manufacturers are focusing to expand their product portfolio by launching new emulsifiers in the market. Moreover, are merging with one another for expanding their reach to new geographies.

Industrial Developments

• In February 2020, Palsgaard acquired Teknaroma. Teknaroma is a distributor of food ingredients. Through the acquisition, Palsgaard aims to expand its sales into the European market.

• In September 2019, DuPont launched the next-generation emulsifier ingredient. The new ingredient aims to replace hydrated monoglycerides. Dimodan aims to reduce waste and fat. Moreover, the product is more sustainable as a source of dough conditioner.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the food emulsifiers market is rising at a CAGR of 5.1% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global food emulsifiers market in the year 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR around 4.6%. The dominance led by the ample consumption of processed and convenience food in the region.

• Europe expected to grow considerably due to rising consumer preference towards vegan and natural products. The growth of food emulsifiers in the European market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of consumers towards trans-fat and clean-label products.

• The Application segment sub-divided into bakery products, dairy products, meat products, convenience food products, confectionery products, and others. The bakery products hold the largest share in the food emulsifiers market. About 50% of the food emulsifiers being consumed in bakery products.

• The plant-based food emulsifiers holds the largest share in 2018. Due to the rising preference of consumers towards vegan and plant-based products worldwide. Labels such as pure, earth-friendly, natural are becoming popular. Thereby, manufacturers are focusing to develop more and more plant-based food emulsifiers.

List of Companies Covered:

• Cargill, Incorporated

• DuPont

• Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

• Kerry Inc.

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Ingredion

• Palsgaard

• AAK Foods

• ADM

• Lonza

• Puratos

• Stepan Company

• DSM

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Mono-di-glycerides

• Lecithin

• Stearoyl Lactylates

• Polyglycerol Ester

• Others (polyglycerol polyricinoleate, propylene glycol esters, etc.)

By Source Type

• Plant Based

• Animal Based

By Application Type

• Bakery Products

• Dairy Products

• Meat Products

• Convenience Food Products

• Confectionery Products

• Others (Fats and Oils, Beverage base, Frozen Products, Extruded products, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

