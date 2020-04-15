Aerosol Market will be growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Aerosol Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Aerosol market was valued at US$ 80.74 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 138.86 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The market size in terms of volume was 16.14 Bn units in 2018 and is projected to reach 20.61 Bn units in 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for aerosol in paints industry will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

Rising demand of aerosol products from various end-use industries including automotive, pharmaceutical, and personal care among others coupled with increasing application in paint industry are the major factors driving the growth of the aerosol market. Undeviating impetus, aesthetic appeal and ease of application of aerosols are key factors fueling the demand of aerosol market. Rising demand of air care and personal care products including deodorants, air freshener, hair care products, and skin care products among others are having a positive impact on growth of aerosol market. Additionally, rising disposable income and awareness on personal hygiene are having a significant impact on growth of personal care and household products across the globe. This in turn is propelling the growth of aerosol market globally.

In addition, high prevalence of respiratory diseases including asthma, and COPD among others due to increasing geriatric population along with rising sustainability concerns in the packaging industry are factors further bolstering the market growth of aerosol market. Increasing urbanization coupled with infrastructural development in the emerging economies of Asia pacific including India, and China among others are driving the demand of aerosol in paints, personal care and household segment. Development of sustainable packaging solutions and stringent regulatory standards across the globe are expected to present new opportunities for the aerosol market.

Industrial Developments

• For instance, in 2018, Unilever entered into a partnership agreement with Constellium to provide aerosol with aluminum solutions provided by Constellium. This technology allows up to 30% weight saving as compared to traditional technologies.

Key Market Movements

• In 2018, the global aerosol market was valued US$ 80.74 Bn and is mounting at a CAGR of 6.3%. In terms of volume the market sales were 16.14 Bn Units in the same year and is expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%.

• Based on material type, the market is classified into aluminum, steel, glass and plastic. Aluminum segment dominated the market and is expanding with the highest CAGR owing to low cost of production, and high production volume across the globe.

• The sustainability concerns for recycling and the easy recycling of aluminum are factors proliferating the growth in this segment. The overall production of aluminum increased by 3.6% from the previous year.

• Europe region dominated the global aerosol market in terms of both market revenue and volume. This can be associated with growing personal care sector especially in the UK and Germany, and rapidly increasing packaging industry in the region.

List of Companies Covered:

• Proctor & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Unilever PLC

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SC Johnson & Son Inc.

• Henkel AG

• Thymes LLC

• Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Crown Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type Segment

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Glass

• Plastic

By Application Segment

• Personal Care

o Deodorants

o Hairsprays

o Shaving Mousse & Gel

o Hair Mousse

o Others

• Household

o Air freshener

o Insecticides & Plant protection products

o Furniture waxes & polishes

o Textile and fabric care

o Shoe/leather care

o Bathroom & kitchen cleaning mousse

o Oven cleaners

o Others

• Automotive

o Grease

o Spray Oil & Lubricants

o Cleaners

• Food & Beverage

o Oils

o Sprayable Flavors

o Edible Mousse & Whipped Cream

• Pharmaceutical

o Inhaler

o Topical Application

• Paints

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

