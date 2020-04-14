Magnetron Sputtering System Market will be growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Magnetron sputtering system Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global magnetron sputtering system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Demand for high quality functional thin films from electronics & electric industry driving the market growth”

The growing use of magnetron sputtering systems in electronics and electrical components, biomedical and automotive has driven the global magnetron sputtering system market. As per Credence Research, the U.S. based market research firm, the market is estimated to show a moderate growth from 2019 up to 2027. The deposition of thin film using physical vapor deposition (PVD) techniques has widespread use in various industries. Increasing demand for coating with enhanced property such as high hardness, wear, and corrosion resistance, low friction, and specific optical and electrical properties can be achieved using the magnetron sputtering technique.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/magnetron-sputtering-system-market

Moreover, growing used in the automotive sector for coating auto headlights & taillights, auto trim components, drive train bearings and components and data storage products such as magnetic disks, microelectronic flash memory and also in decorative, security, lighting and energy applications. However, relatively low deposition rate, low energy efficiency, and ionization is obstructing the market growth. Overall, the global magnetron sputtering system market was US$ 2.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The overall magnetron sputtering system market is fragmented in nature and it is growing moderately. With technological advancement, major market players are launching new products with enhanced performance and deposition rate that is keeping the market on the rise.

Industrial Developments

• In August 2019, ULVAC, Inc. launched PZT piezoelectric thin-film sputtering technology and high volume manufacturing solution. This new technology helps to solve the technical issues that is obstructing the development of MEMS devices that are used in autonomous driving and smart glasses wearable terminals. With this new technology, the company expected to capture the major share of the market.

• In May 2017, Springer Nature Limited reported the successfully demonstrated the hybrid system that combined magnetron sputtering with pulsed laser deposition. Under optimized conditions, the hybrid technique results in an enhanced deposition rate and two times smoother films than using a single technique alone.

Key Market Movements:

• High-powered impulse magnetron sputtering (HIPIMS) is a recent advancement in sputtering technology. It utilizes very high voltage to generate high-density plasma which results in a high degree of ionization of the coating material. This produces a high-performance dense coating with better adhesion that is extremely smooth than conventional sputtering.

• Based on the application, the electronics & optics segment captured the major share of the magnetron sputtering system market. The growing electronics industry and rising application of the sputtering system in the electronics & optics industry is growing the share of the segment.

• Based on region, Asia Pacific region captured the highest market share of global magnetron sputtering system market. Well-established electronics market of China, Korea and Japan has helped the region to capture major share of the market.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60178

List of Companies Covered:

Buhler AG

Denton Vacuum

Torr International Inc.

Moorfield Nanotechnology Limited

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

ULVAC, Inc.

PREVAC SP. Z O.O.

PVD Products, Inc.

AJA INTERNATIONAL, Inc.

SEMICORE Equipment, Inc.

and Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• DC Magnetron Sputtering

• RF Magnetron Sputtering

By Application Segment

• Electronics & Optics

• Automobile & Machinery

• Biomedical

• Others (Solar Cells, Decorative & Packaging, Architectural Glass, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60178