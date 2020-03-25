Realme Narzo 10 Series sale postponed due to Coronavirus, launching tomorrow

China’s smartphone maker company Realme is going to launch its new smartphone series Narzo in India on 26 March. Two smartphones of the series Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A will be launched. Realme says that the company has pre-recorded the launch event, which will be live-streamed on Thursday at 12.30 pm. However, the company has announced that due to increasing cases of coronavirus and lockdown in India, the sale of this series is being postponed.

Apart from this, the company is stopping its Make in India facility in India till further orders of the government. The company has asked its employees to work from home. This information was given by Realme India CEO Madhav Seth in one of his tweets. Let us know that earlier, Xiaomi also postponed the first sell of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone due to Coronavirus. Both of these smartphones were listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart before the launch, which gave information about their features.

During these tough times, we are taking initiatives to:

👉 Postpone sale of #realmeNarzo series, current stocks on hold.

👉 Halt our 'Make in India' facility till further Govt. notice.

👉 WFH for all



Hope the health of our people & country's economy gets minimum impact.

Specifications of Realme Nerzo Series

According to the information revealed so far, these smartphones of the new series will come with a 6.5-inch display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will have waterdrop notch for selfie camera. Both these phones of Reality will have a large 5000mAh battery. A ‘class processor’ will be provided in the new series.

A 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup can be seen in Realme Narzo 10. At the same time, the Narzo 10A will have a triple rear camera with vertical design. Talking about the price, the price of Realme Nerzo 10 can be less than Rs 15000.