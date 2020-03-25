Know why Google, LG and Nokia are running away from the fastest Android processor

The 800 series processors of Qualcomm, the company making smartphone processors, are the fastest Android processor. Almost all smartphone makers use them. However, this time companies are running away from the fastest Android processor. Know why?

Qualcomm, the world’s top manufacturer of Android smartphone processors, introduced its flagship processors Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ last year. The company’s 800 Series processors are the fastest Android processor. In the year 2019, almost all smartphone maker companies launched at least one handset in which these processors were used. Although this year may not be so. If some reports are to be believed, then giants like Google and LG will no longer use these processors in phones that come with Snapdragon 800 series processors.

9to5Google’s report states that Google’s Pixel 5 smartphone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which will come with 5G support. At the same time, a Korean website said that something similar is also with LG’s G9 ThinQ smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor will be used in it.

So that’s why companies are not using the fastest Android processors

The launch of both these smartphones is still pending. At the same time, Nokia smartphone maker HMD Global has also launched one such smartphone in which the fastest Android processor was to be used but it did not happen. The company launched the Nokia 8.3 smartphone with Snapdragon 765G processor. This was the company’s first 5G handset.

According to an Ars Technica report, the biggest reason behind changing the processor may be that the Snapdragon 865 processor is an expensive chipset. Not only this, the hardware for this processor (which includes X55 modem, tricky motherboard design and more space) is equally powerful. For this, companies also have to install large displays and large batteries. This makes companies not only chipsets, but the entire smartphone expensive. In terms of performance, although it (Snapdragon 765G processor) is lighter than Snapdragon 865, the most important thing about Snapdragon 765G is that it is Qualcomm’s first processor that comes with an integrated 5G modem.