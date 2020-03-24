Reusable Water Bottles Market (4.3% CAGR) 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Reusable Water Bottles Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the reusable water bottles market was valued at US$ 8.64 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing health awareness coupled with stringnent government regulations for reusable material will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Reusable water bottles are largely used for beverage drinks such as juices, drinks, tea and also being used while travelling from one place to another. The growing usage of reusable water bottles globally, owing to its features, designs, material, size, and shape will drive the market growth. Additionally, rising necessity and growing trend for online shopping, increasing usage of social networking and related facilities is likely to propel the reusable water bottle market during the projected years. Furthermore, rising disposable income, increase in migration from rural to urban areas, and changing lifestyles basically for developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China is expected to fuel the market revenue for global reusable water bottles. Availability of stylish, colorful, fashionable, and trendy water bottles will kindle the demand for reusable water bottles over the forecast period.

In recent years, technological advancement have increased the growing acceptance of smart water bottles considerably, thereby increasing the consumer preferences towards consumers goods. This aforementioned factors are likely to boost the demand for reusable water bottles globally. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness for health issues, and rising digitalization in healthcare industry will expand the bottle usage significantly.

Key Industry Development:

• In June 2018, an European start-up company Keego has developed an innovative, new squeezable and reusauble water bottle which are made up of elastic metal.

• In November 2019, Loop Industries, Inc. a technology provider firm have jointly entered into a supply agreement with L’OCCITANE en Provence, a global retailer & manufacturer for natural beauty products. This agreement will enhance the transition to 100% sustainable plastic products.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the reusable water bottles market market is rising at a CAGR of 4.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• Asia Pacific to fastens a largest market share for reusable water bottles market market over the forecast period. Moreover, rapidly changing demography, growing preferences for super and hyper markets from emerging countries like China, Japan, and India will increase the market growth across the region.

• Over the next few years, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is likely to witness a considerable growth for reusable water bottles market in between 2019-2027. The tenacious growth towards latest technological enhancement, rising number of nutrition industries, and growing urabinisation will drive the market growth.

• However, increasing preference for convenient and reusable plastic bottles, growing penetration of IT in healthcare industry, and higher inclination towards numerous health issues across the regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

• S’Well Corporation

• Tupperware Brands Corporation

• Nalge Nunc International Corporation

• Thermos LLC

• BRITA GmbH

• Camelbak Products LLC

• Nathan Sports, Inc.

• Klean Kanteen, Inc.

• AQUASANA, Inc.

• Cool Gear International LLC

• Bulletin Bottle

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sigg Switzerland AG

• HYDAWAY

• Contigo

• O2COOL, LLC

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

• Polymer

• Metal

• Glass

• Silicon

By Usage Type

• Daily Use

• Sports

• Travel

By Sales Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Store

• Others

By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

• North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China,India, Rest of APAC)

• Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

