Hand Sanitizers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,752.8 Mn By 2027 | Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Hand Sanitizers Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027,” the global hand sanitizers market is expected to reach over US$ 3,752.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

On the basis of product type, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into gel, foam, spray, liquid, others (sanitizing hand wipes, etc.). Among these, gel segment accounted for the largest segment by value and accounted for more than 35% share of the global market in 2018. Based on end use, the hand sanitizer market is categorized into hospitals, hotels and restaurants, household purpose and others (corporates, schools etc.). In 2018, hospital segment accounted for largest segment for hand sanitizers as hand sanitizers are used by physicians, patients and also the staff and visitors to prevent the spreading of contagious diseases.

The hand sanitizer market can be segmented based on sales channel as, department stores, supermarkets and hyper markets, convenience stores, online sales and retail pharmacy stores. The supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global hand sanitizers market by sale channel in 2018. Owing to shifting trends towards modern retailing by end users.

Emerging nations will gain traction at a higher rate, mainly in Asia Pacific

For the purpose of this study, the global hand sanitizer market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2018, North America was observed as the largest market for hand sanitizers followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In the U.S. and worldwide, WHO and FDA have implemented new awareness programs for overall health hygiene and infection control in public and private places. Increased incidences of diseases outbreaks, mainly virus outbreaks, hospital acquired infections and huge number of working population in unhygienic conditions in the developing countries will drive the demand for hand sanitizer market on global scale. However, less shelf life of hand sanitizer, unavailability of products in the rural segment, and high usage of chemical ingredients which may be allergic to certain type of individuals may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the hand sanitizer segment. Due to relatively short lifetime of hand sanitizers, the need for new sanitizers is more.

Top Manufacturers:

• 3M Company

• Chattem, Inc.

• Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Unilever Plc.

• GOJO Industries, Inc.

• Bath & Body Works, LLC.

• Best Sanitizers, Inc.

• Deb Group Ltd.

• Henkel Group

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Dial Corporation

• Others

Key Trends:

• Product differentiation in terms of formulations and aesthetic bottle design: Key business strategy

• Increased awareness programs in high schools, corporates, and other public places

• Focus on developing skin-safe hand sanitizer gels

• Growing application base (institutions, military, supermarkets, offices)

• The campaigns and promotional efforts have positioned hand sanitizer gels as first line preventive measure against infection

• Heightened fear of contamination experienced during recent viral epidemics driving demand for hand sanitizer gels

• Increased incidences of viral disease outbreaks such as coronavirus, Ebola, SARS and others will further spur revenue growth

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

• Liquid

• Others (Sanitizing Hand Wipes, etc.)

By End Type

• Hospitals

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Household Purpose

• Others (Corporates, Schools, Shopping Malls etc.)

By Application Type

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Gynecology

• Oncology

• Urology

• Others

By Sales Channel Type

• Department Stores

• Supermarkets and Hyper Markets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Sales

• Retail Pharmacy & Drug Stores

By Geography

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

