Pulse Ingredients Market (4.6% CAGR) 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pulse Ingredients Market — Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027” the pulse ingredients market was valued at US$ 15.83 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Development of new pulse ingredients globally drives the market”

The growing trend of convenient, ready-to-eat, fast-cooking foods has fueled interest of manufacturers in the developing pulse ingredients. Initiatives by government across nation for pulse production and consumption also drives the market growth. For instance, The U.S. Agricultural Act of 2014, farm bill conducted a few initiatives for pulse crop funding across the nation. The bill comprises numerous health initiatives that offered more than US$ 120 million to investigate overall nutritional and health benefits offered by pulses. Product program is also included in the bill that assigned US$ 10 Mn for 5 years to the United States department of agriculture for establishing a delivery and supply chain to show case dry peas, lentils, chickpeas into high school programs.

The Australian Pulse Conference 2016, suggests that consuming 100–200g of pulses per day reduces the risk of heart disease and also lowers the blood glucose level. Moreover, development of products with pulses is on rise. The addition of pulse flour to cereal-based food is new trend in the pulse ingredients market. Thereby, supports the overall pulse ingredients market.

Top manufacturers for pulse ingredients market are expanding their product portfolio by developing new pulse ingredients based product.

Industrial Developments

In December 2019, Roquette launched two new products. The new plant-based proteins are derived from fava beans and peas. The launch of new products aims to address the growing consumer demand for sustainable nutritional sources.

• In January 2018, Verdient Foods entered into a joint venture with Ingredion. Ingredion is a U.S. based company. The Joint venture aims to expand the product portfolio in pulse and pulse-based products.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the pulse ingredients market is rising at a CAGR of 4.6% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• The Asia Pacific dominated the global pulse ingredient market in the year 2018. The dominance led by the wide availability of various types of pulses in the region. Moreover, Countries in Asia Pacific includes growing middle-class population that are more inclined to use food products that offers additional health benefit. Thereby, supports the market growth.

• Western Europe market expected to grow considerably due to rising consumer preference towards personal health and overall wellbeing. Pulse flour ingredient consumption is gaining traction in the European region along with lentils.

• Food & Beverage segment holds the largest share in the overall pulse ingredients market. Expansion of food & beverage industries in a number of emerging economies supports the growth of F&B segment in the global pulse ingredients market.

• The material segment subdivided into pulse starch, pulse flour, pulse proteins, and others. Pulse flour holds the largest share due to multiple application offered by pulse flour in various industries such as animal feed and food and beverage.

List of Companies Covered:

Roquette Freres

• Dakota Dry Bean

• ADM

• Bunge Limited

• SunOpta

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• Puris

• Emsland Group

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• Avena Foods, Limited

• Ingredion

Market Segmentation:

By Source Type

Beans

Peas

Chickpea

Others (Lentils etc.)

By Material Type

Pulse Starch

Pulse Flour

Pulse Proteins

Others (Pulse Fibers and Grits etc.)

By Application Type

Food & Beverage

o Bakery Products

o Processed non-veg products

o Snacks

o Others (Meals, Dairy, etc.)

Feed

Others (Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

