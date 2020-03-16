Remote Browser Market will be growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Remote Browser Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Remote Browser market was valued at US$ 1838.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising data breaching cases increases the demand for remote browser globally”

With the rise in digitalization, there has been an increase in the usage of the remote browsers. The remote browsing market is gaining popularity due to various factors such as an increasing number of cyber-attacks and rising penetration of the internet across the globe. Additionally, with technological advancement, the risk associated with hacking and malware attacks is increasing. Thereby, is increasing the demand for security solutions resulting in the adoption of remote browsers. Remote browser solutions helps the organizations to upgrade the security and remove viruses. Moreover, the remote browser also provides the user with secure control over the data. The companies across the globe are adopting browser isolation tool for securing their data that propels the growth of the market.

The research studies suggest that by the year 2022, approximately 25% of the enterprise will adopt remote browser systems thereby, is expected that there will be about 70% reduction in the cyber and data attacks globally. The foresaid factor is one of the reason for the growth of remote browser market globally.

Top manufacturers of remote browser are focusing to increase their product portfolio by launching new products in the market.

Industrial Developments

• In March 2019, Cyberinc release new platform. The Isla Isolation Platform delivers most comprehensive isolation security solution that aims to control traditional secure web gateway along with isolation of web, email and documents.

• In February 2019, Light Point Security launched a new browser isolation platform. Remote browser isolation technology offered by Light Point Security’s moves overall web content to a remote isolated environment. The new platform by isolating user’s browsing activity in virtual environment web content doesn’t infect the corporate network.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the Remote Browser market is rising at a CAGR of 17.9% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• North America dominated the global Remote Browser market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Due to presence of top remote browser developer in the region. Moreover, rising adoption of remote browser by various organizations supports the market growth.

• Europe expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to wide adoption of remote browser by various organizations in the region. Moreover, rising number of data breaching cases supports the market growth.

• The type segment sub-divided into chrome, firebox, opera, internet explorer, safari and others. The chrome segment expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period.

• Based on end-use industry, BFSI expected to hold the largest share in the overall remote browser market during the forecast period due to rising demand for safety financial transactions globally. Moreover, rising awareness about cyber security in the banking industry supports the market growth.

List of Companies Covered:

• Menlo Security

• Symantec Corporation.

• TuCloud Federal Inc.

• Bromium Inc.

• BeyondTrust Corporation.

• Cigloo

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Ericom Software

• Light Point Security

• Cyberinc

• Authentic8, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Enterprise Type

• Large Enterprises

• SME’s

By Type Segment

• Chrome

• Firefox

• Opera

• Internet Explorer

• Safari

• Others

By End-use Industry Segment

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

