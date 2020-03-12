Redmi Note 9 Series to be launched today in India, know where to watch live streaming

China’s smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is launching its Redmi Note 9 series on the Indian market today. News has been coming for a long time on this phone. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones are said to have been launched as part of this series. The company has given this phone the #ProCamerasMaxPerformace hashtag. So let’s know what the potential features and the price of the phone are going to be. Also, where you can see the live streaming of your phone.

Watch the live streaming of the Redmi Note 9 series here: it will be streamed live on Amazon’s e-commerce website. Its live streaming will also be shown on the company’s official YouTube account. But for this, a video has been released in which information has so far been provided on all the smartphones in the Note series.

Possible features of the Redmi Note 9 series:

According to Tipster Ishan Aggarwal, the phone will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The phone is expected to be available with 4 GB of RAM and 6 GB of RAM. At the same time, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage can also be provided on the phone. A 16-megapixel punch-hole front camera can also be used. You can have a 6.67-inch FHD + LCD display on your phone. Gorilla Glass 5 protection has been given on the phone.

Apart from this, a quad rear camera is also expected to be used. It will have a primary sensor of 48 megapixels. The second one will be 8 megapixels. The second one will be 5 megapixels, and the fourth one will be a depth lens. A 5020 mAh battery with 18W of fast charging capability is expected to provide power to the phone.

At the same time, there were also reports that MediaTek Dimension 800 processor and 5 G support could be provided on the phone. At the same time, the Geekbench phone list revealed that it could be offered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G processor.