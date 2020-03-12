A new variant of Samsung Galaxy M30s launched with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung launched its Galaxy M30s handset in the Indian market some time ago. At that time, this variant was introduced in two variants. The first one comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. At the same time, the second comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Galaxy M30s are very popular with users. In this sequence, the company has now introduced a new version of this phone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Price and availability of Samsung Galaxy M30s: according to a report from ET Telecom, the new version of this phone, i.e. 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, was priced at Rs 14,999. It can be purchased in three dual-tone colors, i.e. Open Black, Sapphire Blue and Green Color Quarters. It will be available on Amazon’s e-commerce website and Samsung.com’s official website from 14 March. As an introductory offer, users will also receive 5% cashback through HDB Financial Services.

Talking about other Galaxy M30s variants, its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants cost Rs 12,999. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants cost Rs 15,999 at the same time.

Features of Samsung Galaxy M30s: has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED display that comes with Waterdrop Notch. This phone is equipped with a processor called Exynos 9611. It’s got a 6000 mAh battery that comes with a 15W charger. The phone also has a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The second is an ultra-wide8-megapixel angle and the third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel front sensor is also provided at the same time. The phone is working on OneUI 1.0 based on Android 9 Pie.