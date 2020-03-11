Seed Coating Market (8.3% CAGR) 2027: Business Growth, Market Opportunities and Trends

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Seed Coating Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the seed coating market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing global agricultural production drives the growth of the market”

With an increasing global population, the demand for food products is also rising. Farmers around the world demand such products that can increase the yield of crops to satisfy increasing hunger needs. Thus, increases the demand for more advanced agriculture products such as HYV seeds thereby, increases the demand for the seed coating market. Additionally, rising demand for high-quality seeds, increased pest protection supports the growth of the market.

The surge in global agricultural activities and acceptance of hybrid and modifies crops procedures are some of the factors estimated to uplift the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rising awareness about commercial usage of seeds that increases the value of seed coating expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China and others where agriculture is the major contributor in the economy demands more coated seeds is one of the key factors that further support the growth of the seed coating market.

Industrial Developments

• In August 2019, Incotec launched a new seed treatment product.in the Malaysian market. The new treatment product is launched for treating the rice crops and aims to make the rice plant more resilient and stronger.

• In October 2016, Sensient Colors LLC, launch a new coating system that enables seeds superior uniformity and color stability. The SensiCoat provides the seeds to differentiate themselves in the current competitive market.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the seed coating market is rising at a CAGR of 8.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global seed coating market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the surge in technological seed coating advancements. Moreover, the presence of major market players such as Sensient Technology, Brett Young Seeds Ltd and Milken Chemicals supports the growth of the market.

• Europe expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for biodegradable seed coating products. Moreover, the government regulations on chemical seed coating boost the biodegradable seed coating demand in Europe.

• The active ingredients segment, sub-divided into protectants, phytoactive promoters and others. Protectants expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to rising concerns regarding soil-borne diseases.

• The crop type segment further classified into a vegetable, flowers, pulses & oilseed, grains & cereals and others. The grains & cereals segment holds the largest share in the year 2018 and projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness about the rising yield of crops by using coated seeds.

List of Companies Covered:

• Bayer AG

• Clariant AG

• Globachem

• Organic dyes and Pigments

• Cistronics Technovations Pvt. Ltd.

• Brett Young Seeds Ltd.

• Milken Chemicals

• Precision Laboratories

• Chromatech Incorporated

• CR Minerals

• Croda International PLC

Market Segmentation:

By Materials Type

• Polymers

• Colorants

• Pellet Binders

• Others (Minerals, Anti-Foaming Agents, Solvents, etc.)

By Crop Type

• Vegetables

• Flowers

• Pulses and Oilseeds

• Grains & Cereals

• Others (Forage Grasses, Turf & Ornamental, etc.)

By Active Ingredients Type

• Protectants

• Phytoactive Promoters

• Others (Inoculants and Adjuvants)

By Geography Segment

• North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

