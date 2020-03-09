Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market (5.1% CAGR) 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 6.21 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing level of industrialization across developing countries worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Ongoing industrialization predicted to fuel the demand for sludge treatment chemicals, which in turn will expands the market growth globally. Additionally, around 40% of industrial sludge produced comes from numerous industries. Moreover, increasing number of industries in the emerging economies like Asia Pacific, and the Middle East countries is likely to increasing the sludge production, thereby driving the market for sludge treatment chemicals on a global scale.

Industrial sludge a combination of agricultural compounds such as (organic matter, nitrogen, phosphorous) and pollutants particulates like (pathogens, metals, and organic pollutants). In order to curb out these harmful chemicals numerous market players like those that Ecolab Inc., Thermax Ltd., and many more are involved in sludge treatment process, thereby expanding the market revenue for chemicals used in the treatment plants. Furthermore, growing production of sludge from industry units like personal care, food and beverage, paper and pulp, and automotive are the main consumers for sludge treatment chemicals.

“Rising environment concerns and stringent government policies for wastewater treatment will enhance the market for sludge treatment chemicals”

Increasing urbanization and population growth will enhance a sustained economic growth for numerous industrial projects, thereby resulting towards a substantial water demand and waste production. In addition, local authorities and government bodies have launched some investment programmes in India like “Smart Cities” and “River Ganges Clean-Up”, will significantly reduce waste by numerous industries. Moreover, long-term water sustainability coupled with intensifying population will fuel the demand for waste management in line with environmental standards. The aforementioned factor is likely to drive the demand for sludge treatment chemicals over the forecast period. Furthermore, enforcement of regulatory supports with stringent standards like “Water consumption limits for industrial use” and “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)” for specific industries will urge the need for sludge treatment chemical plants. Additionally, growing adoption towards advanced technologies like “MNE™ technology”, “IFAS technology” will drive the demand for the development of sludge treatment plants globally, thereby boosting the need for treatment chemicals.

Industrial Developments

• In September 2019, BASF SE started the construction work on its new surface treatment plant for the expansion of its brand i.e. “Chemetall” in Pinghu, China, which projected to get operational by Q1, 2021.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the sludge treatment chemicals market is rising at a CAGR of 5.1% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• North America holds a largest market share of around 43% for sludge treatment chemicals on a global scale. Additionally, presence of global manufacturers for sludge treatment chemicals, growing awareness for disposal of sludge, enactment of stringent government regulations are allowing the North America regional market to have a significant share of the global market.

• The Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the sludge treatment chemicals, and expected to witness a substantial growth in between 2019-2027. The tenacious rise in industrialization and rising demand for sludge treatment chemicals from developing countries like China, Japan, and India is likely to drive the growth of the regional market.

• However, rising number of wastewater treatment plants, resurgence in the Oil & Gas exploration market, and increasing water stress across numerous regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• BASF SE

• Kemira Oyj

• Aries Chemical, Inc.

• Akzo Nobel NV

• General Electric Company

• AMCON Distributing Co

• Ecolab Inc.

• Beckart Environmental, Inc.

• Thermax Ltd.

• Chembond Chemicals Ltd

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

• Ovivo Inc.

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Hubbard-Hall Inc.

• Solenis

• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

• Accepta Advanced Environmental Technologies

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Flocculants

• Coagulants

• Disinfectants

• Others

By Application Type

• Digestion

• Thickening

• Dewatering and Drying

• Conditioning and Stabilizing

By End-user Type

• Automotive

• Pulp and Paper

• Paint & Coatings

• Food and Beverage

• Industrial/Chemical Processing

• Others (Personal Care & Chemicals, Metal Processing, etc.)

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

