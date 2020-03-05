Specialty Synthetic & Glass Fiber Market (6.5% CAGR) 2027: Business Growth, Market Opportunities and Trends

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Specialty Synthetic & Glass Fiber Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the specialty synthetic & glass fiber market was valued at US$ 64.3 Bn in 2018 and expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for specialty synthetic & glass fiber in wind energy will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The specialty synthetic and glass fiber has been gaining remarkable momentum. The gradually intensifying demand for specialty synthetic and glass fiber owing to rising environmental concerns, technological advancements in application of fibers especially in industries such as aerospace and defense, and wind energy among others are influencing the growth of the market. The rising innovation and investments in research and development for making light weight and durable products is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of specialty synthetic & glass fiber market.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/specialty-synthetic-and-glass-fiber-ssgf-market

In addition, growing automotive, and building & construction industry especially in the developing nations including India, and China among others are anticipated to bolster the demand for specialty synthetic & glass fiber products thus driving the specialty synthetic & glass fiber market growth. Moreover, high cost of production, high energy intensive production process and low market penetration are factors hampering the market growth.

Industrial Developments

• For instance, in June 2018, Owens Corning has signed a strategic partnership and supply agreement with Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) for the manufacture of high modulus fiberglass products in China. This agreement allows both companies to supply high-end fiberglass products to the wind energy sector.

• In July 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced its expansion plans to start a new carbon fiber sheet production facility in Italy. Through this the company plans to expand its geographical presence in the European region and increase its product penetration in Europe.

Key Market Movements

• In 2018, the global specialty synthetic & glass fiber market was valued US$ 64.3 Bn and is mounting at a CAGR of 6.5%.

• Based on application, the market is classified into composite, and non-composite. Composite segment leads the specialty synthetic and glass fiber market and contributed more than 55% of the revenue share globally. Owing to new technological advancements in composite solutions, high performance, and increased application in various end-use industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, and building and construction among others.

• The use of fiber in composites offer benefits including better performance than traditional metals, micro-crack resistance, electrical conductivity, and fatigue resistance among others.

• Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global specialty synthetic & glass fiber market in terms of market revenue. This can be associated with rapidly increasing infrastructure sector, automotive sector and presence of major players among others in the growing economies of China and India.

List of Companies Covered:

• Owens Corning

• Nippon Electrical Glass Co.

• Honeywell International

• Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• SGL Group

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

• DuPont

• Royal DSM

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60207

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type Segment

• Glass Fiber

• Specialty Synthetic Fiber

a. Carbon Fiber

b. Uhmwpe Fiber

c. Aramid Fiber

d. PPS Fiber

e. Others

By Application Segment

• Non-composite

• Composite

By End-user Segment

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Building & Construction

• Wind Energy

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others (Marine, Pipes & Tanks, etc.)

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60207

About Credence Research (Original Publisher)

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared for this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1–800–361–8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com