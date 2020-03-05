Network Traffic Analyzer Market will be growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Network Traffic Analyzer Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global market is worth US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Data security driving the demand for network traffic analyzer tools demand”

The rapid increase in data traffic from smartphones, tablets, and the emergence of IoT has increased the demand for network traffic analyzer tools in the recent past. Increasing penetration of the internet and its growing use in the banking & financial sector has increased the threat of cyber-attack. To counter the risk of these malicious attacks originating from the internet, the enterprises are swiftly deploying network optimization tools in their organizations. This has positively impacted the global network traffic analyzer market in 2018.

Further, rising need of maintaining quality of service & experience and to avoid network failure, enterprises are adopting network traffic analyzer tools. Further, organizations are utilizing network optimizing tools to make well-organized decisions for network planning. Growing concern about network security and to improve business efficiency, there is high demand for network traffic analyzer market in 2018.

The overall network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive in nature and it is growing at a moderate rate. The market players are adopting strategies such as new release and upgrading their current software technology to stay competitive in the market. Some of the leading global players included in the reports are Colasoft (U.S.), Kentik (U.S.), NetVizura (Serbia), etc. among others.

Industrial Developments

• In February 2020, Cisco Systems, Inc., introduced Cisco SecureX that can unify visibility across entire security portfolio and third party security tools. With this new launch, an end-user can quickly identify any unknown threat to their network and helps to strengthen network security across clouds and application deployments.

• In April 2018, Colasoft announced the release of Capsa Network Analyzer v11.1. It is portable and capable to provide new real-time analysis. It can be used for wired or wireless monitoring and troubleshooting of network, and bandwidth analysis. With this new version, the company has enhanced the usability of Capsa network analyzer.

• In February 2018, Kentik, the SaaS-based network traffic intelligence company, announced an update to Kentik Detect®, its network analytics platform. This updates make ease of use for fast network insights providing real-time actionable intelligence to enterprises.

Key Market Movements:

• The global network traffic analyzer market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027.

• Base on deployment, service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• Based on end-use, BFSI segment captured the major market share of the global market. Cyber security threat and government regulations is driving the demand from the BFSI segment.

• Based on region, North America is the largest region of global network traffic analyzers market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2027.

List of Companies Covered:

• Colasoft

• Kentik

• Progress Software Corporation

• Opmantek

• Nokia

• SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

• NetVizura

• Plixer, LLC

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dynatrace LLC

• ExtraHop Networks

• Sandvine

• Manage Engine (Zoho Corp.)

• Nagios Enterprises, LLC

• LiveAction

• NETSCOUT

• and among others

Market Segmentation:

By Component Segment

• Solutions

• Services

By Deployment Model Segment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By End-user Segment

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

