First Sale of iQOO 3 5G today

Vivo’s sub brand iQOO smartphone iQOO 3 5 G is the first cell in India today. In India this phone will compete with smartphones such as Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 7T. Rs 36,990 is the initial price of the phone. That price is for the phone’s 4 G variant. The phone’s 5 G variant can also be bought at Flipkart. This is India’s second 5 G smartphone to run after Realme X50 Pro. The device has a Super AMOLED ‘ Polar View Display’ in addition to the quad rear camera setup. This phone’s cell starts today at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Offers:

ICICI Bank Credit Card users will receive an instant Rs. 3000 discount from the first iQOO 3 cell. Besides this, users of the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited cashback of 5 per cent. This phone will also be available on EMI at no-cost during the sale. Not only that, if you’re a Jio user then you’ll get up to 12,000 rupees in the launch offer to buy this phone. On Jio’s Rs 349 plan, those benefits are offered.

The initial price of iQOO 3 smartphone in India was kept at Rs 36,990, which is a variant of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of 4 G storage. At the same time, 4 G variants can be purchased for Rs 39,990 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The top 5 G variant was priced at Rs 44,990, with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This smartphone was launched in three color options by the company: Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volkeno Orange. The phone’s cell will start on March 4 and can be bought from Flipkart.

Features:

The phone has a 6.44-inch full HD + AMOLED display, with 1080X2400 pixel resolution. The display has a luminosity of up to 1200nits. Its response rate to the touch also is 180Hz. Its display comes with a fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole camera. The phone is equipped with a 2.84 GHz octacore processor, and the latest and most powerful 865 chipset from Qualcomm. This smartphone was launched with up to 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 4440mAh battery and comes with the liquid cooling technology CarbonFiber VC.