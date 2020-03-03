Haptic Holography Market (38.5% CAGR) 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Haptic Holography Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global haptic holography market was valued at US$ 253.5 Mn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4,678.4 Mn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Haptic holography integrated with AR/VR is poised to have Profound Growth during the Forecast Period”

Holograms have upended the visualization to a greater extent and further their amalgam with Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR & VR) have the potential to usher a paradigm shift in holographic imaging. Many mobile companies use AR & VR to enhance the consumer experience with wide variety of immersive media displays. Haptic holography helps them to tap large consumer base by providing them next level of 3D imaging. A research study published by Hong Kong University on Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) and haptic technologies had proved great user experience of haptic technology in wearable devices such as smartphones, smartwatch, headsets, etc.

For the same, smartphone manufacturers are integrating 3D holographic imaging technology into their upcoming mobile phones. For instance, on November 02, 2018, Red Hydrogen LLC, a video equipment company launched its new smartphone ‘Hydrogen One’. The smartphone has several advanced specifications such as holographic 4 view, modular system, multi-dimensional surrounded sound, snapdragon 835 mobile platforms, augmented reality, and many more. Red Hydrogen LLC had also announced partnership with two wireless technology giants, AT&T Inc. and Verizon Wireless to sell its new smartphone in the United States.

The global haptic holography market is a captivating and highly competitive market. Increasing investment for holographic imaging and projection expected to spur the competition rate further in the coming years. With exciting user experience, haptic holography has presently tapped the retail and medical market and showing its advent in automotive, industrial, and other industry sectors. Market competitors are also collaborating with other industry players to develop a novelty product to fulfil user demand.

Industrial Developments

• On November 14, 2017, AV Concepts announced a new breakthrough holographic technology audio-visual field in partnership with Rezin8. The new technology uses a completely new material setup and application for creating an unbelievable live holographic effect.

• On January 06, 2017, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) introduced new technology at Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES-2017). The new technology ‘HoloActive Touch System’ is developed with a vision to use holographic screens in future cars. The interface of the system acts as a virtual touchscreen.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the haptic holography market projected to witness a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

• The consumer electronics segment expected to witness proliferating growth over the forecast period. The prime reason accounting for the significant growth is rising adoption of smart and small-sized electronic devices

• Automotive and medical are another most lucrative applications of haptic holography market seeking remarkable growth during the forecast period

• Asia Pacific projected to be the most lucrative region with a CAGR of around 45%. Large consumer base and significant marketplace for consumer electronics product are some of the prime factors accounting for the profound regional growth

• North America dominated the global haptic holographic market in the year 2018 owing to the prominent adoption of new coming technologies in the USA. Furthermore, the region is the significant investor in the haptic technology

List of Companies Covered:

• Real View Imaging Ltd.

• AV Concepts

• Holoxica Ltd.

• Musion 3D

• SeeReal Technologies

• Immersion Corporation

• HoloTech Switzerland AG

• EchoPixel inc.

• NanoLive SA

• Realfiction

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Touchable Hologram Kiosks

• Digital Signage

• Medical Scanners

• Holographic Projection Notebooks

• Others

By Application Segment

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Automotive

• Defense

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

