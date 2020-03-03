Skincare Diagnostic and Treatment Devices Market will be growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Skincare Diagnostic & Treatment Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global market was valued at US$ 8,642.4 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 20,928.1 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global skincare diagnostic & treatment devices market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the increase in skin diseases, adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures and launch of computerised photo imaging skin analysis diagnostic systems will drive the market growth globally. Rise in working women population in the developed nations, increased awareness about new medical or aesthetic therapy and enhanced positive outcomes for skincare treatment devices are major factors generating a significant market share on a global scale. Additionally, the launch of mobile devices and advanced diagnostic devices will drive market growth. For e.g. DermoPico Mobile Skin Analyzer, Observ® Skin Diagnostic Device.

Increasing cosmetic procedures along with facial and hair care treatment will gain traction slowly in the emerging countries in APAC and the Middle East. Advancement in cryotherapy, LED light therapy, and laser will drive the market growth. LED light therapy is gaining traction globally, as the devices will make a huge impact in the home use segment. New launch of devices by South Korea, Japan, China, US and France will drive the market growth in the near future. For e.g. Kao Corporation (Japan) will launch its products based on its new ‘fine-fibre’ based technology in the domestic market. The brands include est and Sensai, mainly for nighttime skincare treatment. Moreover, in 2017, HydraFacial Company launched Perk skincare system for home use.

Top device manufacturers are focusing on new product launch along with home care in emerging nations. The increasing medical aesthetics and cosmetics industry will have a positive impact in the near future. The increasing popularity of LED skincare diagnostic & therapy devices, launch of mobile screening devices with IoT, increasing procedures for microdermabrasion, cryotherapy, lasabrasion and LED therapy will drive the overall demand of skincare devices in near future. The market players in the Asia Pacific and Western Europe at present are willing to capitalize on groundbreaking technologies in the field of skincare and medical aesthetics.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the skincare diagnostic & treatment devices is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• North America region dominated the global market in 2018 accredited to increase in the number of skin diagnostic procedures along with its treatment

• The Asia Pacific and Europe market will gain traction slowly due to its expansion in the medical aesthetics industry, huge patient pool and medical tourism in nations such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia and others

• Increasing number of product launches, strong pipeline devices for skincare diagnostic & treatment, and increased expenditure for skincare in the dermatology clinics, Spa centers, beauty centers and homecare will drive the overall demand globally.

Top Manufacturers:

• Cynosure Inc.

• Cutera Inc.

• Alma Lasers, Ltd.

• Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Palomar Medical Technologies

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Photomedex Inc.

• Solta Medical, Inc.

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. kGaA

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Panasonic Corporation

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

• Galderma SA

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Skincare Diagnostic Devices

o Dermatoscopes

o Image Guidance Systems

o Biopsy Devices

• Skincare Treatment Devices

o Lasabrasion Devices

o LED Therapy Devices

o Liposuction Devices

o Microdermabrasion Devices

o Cryotherapy Devices

o Electrosurgical Devices

By Application Type

• Skin Rejuvenation

• Disease Diagnosis & Treatment

• Hair Removal

• Skin Tightening & Body Contouring

• Cellulite Reduction

• Damage Repair

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

