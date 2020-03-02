IPhone has become costly, know why Apple has raised the price

Apple has raised the prices of some of its iPhones. The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have now become expensive. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage will now cost Rs 1,11,200. While the 256 GB storage model will cost Rs 1,25,200. The 512 GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will now cost Rs 1,43,200. The initial price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max was Rs 1,09,900. This price was a variant of 64 GB.

At the same time, the 64 GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro will now be priced at Rs 1,01,200. The 256 GB variant price of this phone will be Rs 1,15,200 and the 512 GB variant will be Rs 1,33,200. The initial price of iPhone 11 Pro was Rs 99,900 prior to the price increase. The price of these two iPhones has increased by about Rs 1,300. Apart from that, the price of iPhone 8 has also increased. The iPhone 8 + 64 GB storage will now cost Rs 50,600, while its 128 GB storage variant will cost Rs 55,600. Earlier, the initial price of the iPhone 8 + was Rs 49,900, after which it increased by about 700 rupees.

Apart from that, the price of the iPhone 8 with 64 GB storage is now Rs 40,500 and the model with 128 GB storage has been priced at Rs 45,500. Interestingly, Apple has not raised the prices of iPhone 11, the company’s most popular model in India. Apart from this, the prices for iPhone 7 and iPhone XR have also not increased. The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR numbers have helped the company achieve its best market share.

Apple has increased the price of these iPhones due to the increase in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and the withdrawal of the earlier BCD rebate under the Social Welfare Surcharge. The prices of iPhone 7 and iPhone XR have not increased due to the fact that these models are made in India.