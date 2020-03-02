Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone is launched with a 44 MP selfie camera

Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone company Oppo. The most special feature of this latest Reno series smartphone is the 44 megapixel front-facing camera available for selfie and video calls. It’s the first smartphone in the world to have a 44 megapixel selfie camera. In addition to the 44 MP selfie sensor, there is also a 2 MP depth sensor on the phone. The company launched this device in the premium category and brought this model with special innovations.

The price of Oppo Reno 3 Pro is Rs 29,990 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model priced on this smartphone. At the same time, the top variant with 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage was priced at Rs 32,990. Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, the phone can also be purchased from offline stores. In India, this device has been launched in blue aural, black midnight and white sky color options. The sale of the phone will begin on March 6 and its pre-orders will begin.

The new Oppo phone is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOELD display and weighs 175 grams. The dual-hole selfie camera setup on the smartphone is shown in the top left corner of the display. The quad rear camera module found on the back panel is also shown in the upper left corner and the sensor verticals are shown. The camera also has a video bokeh mode that blurs the background of the video as well. It has an Ultra Steady Video 2.0 feature that will make it possible to shoot stable videos using optical image stabilization. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz and APU 2.0 for better photography. Dark mode, multi-user mode and three-finger screenshot features are also provided on the phone.

The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition to the 64-megapixel main sensor, the camera setup features a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, an8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The smartphone supports 5x hybridzoom and 20x digital zoom. A2-megapixel depth sensor with a 44-megapixel main selfie sensor will be found on the phone. In addition, this smartphone will also offer’ Ultra Night Selfie Mode,’ where multiple photos can be clicked by taking multiple shots in low light. Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 4025mAh battery with 30W Super VOOC fast charge technology support. The company says that 50 percent of the battery can be charged in 20 minutes with this.