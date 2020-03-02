Paperboard Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 273.19 Bn by 2027 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Paperboard Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027” the Paperboard market was valued at US$ 184.64 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 273.19 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The market size in terms of volume was 93.15 Mn MT in 2018 and is projected to reach 108.89 Mn MT in 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Market Insights

“Increasing usage for paperboard packaging will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The rising popularity of paperboard packaging and the growing manufacturing industry especially in the developing economies are propelling the paperboard market growth. Increasing awareness among customers for sustainable packaging material coupled with recyclability of paper and paperboard are factors proliferating the demand of the global paperboard packaging market. Manufacturers, retailers and end-use customers find paperboard attractive due to the benefits offered. Paperboard provides a combination of benefits including easy to use, eco-friendly nature, low handling costs and recyclability among others have a positive impact on the growth of the paperboard market. For instance, Duchy Originals redesigned its chocolate boxes, light-weighting them to cut volumes by almost 50% and rebranded themselves as sustainable and elegant. However, paperboards are not used for heavy material packaging as they are unable to handle mechanical stress.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/paperboard-market

Additionally, properties of paperboard including reusability, and sustainability among others are expected to further boost the market growth. Rising environmental concerns globally, promotion of paper products by governments and ban on usage of single-use plastic products are further proliferating the demand of the paperboard market. Furthermore, high-resolution graphics and double-sided print of paperboard aids in strengthening the brand promotion of products. As paperboard is produced from tree pulp, which results in deforestation, stringent regulations by governments for deforestation and increasing awareness among customers for the same is expected to hinder the market growth in the years to come.

Industrial Developments

• In August 2019, Sappi Limited announced the acquisition of Rayonier’s Matane Pulp Mill. Through this acquisition, Sappi’s pulp integration business will get enhanced in the North American and European packaging businesses.

• In April 2015, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., announced that it has entered into an agreement with TS Plastics. Through this acquisition, Nippon has entered the packaging market in Asia. TS Plastics is a flexible packaging company.

Key Market Movements

• In 2018, the global paperboard market was valued US$ 184.64 Bn and is expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. In terms of volume, the market sales were 93.15 Mn Metric Tonnes in the same year and are expanding at a CAGR of 1.8%.

• Based on application, the market is classified into graphic printing and packaging. The packaging segment dominated the market owing to the increasing global trend of paperboard packaging.

• The graphic printing segment is expanding at the highest CAGR due to the adoption of double-sided branding by companies in order to increase their brand promotion.

• Asia Pacific region dominated the global paperboard market in terms of market revenue. This can be associated with the rapidly increasing packaging industry in the region, and high industrialization among others in the emerging economies.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60185

List of Companies Covered:

• Metsa Group

• Sappi Limited

• Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

• International Paper Company

• ITC Limited

• Paper Works Industries

• Shandong Bohui Paper Group Co., Ltd

• Kappa Group plc.

Market Segmentation:

By Grade Segment

• Solid Bleached Sulfate

• Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

• Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

• Coated Recycled Paperboard

By Application Segment

• Graphic printing

• Packaging

By End-user Segment

• Food & Beverage

• Medical Packaging

• Personal & Home Care

• Others (Shoe Packaging, Stationary, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60185

About Credence Research (Original Publisher)

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared for this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1–800–361–8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com