Aseptic Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 60 Bn By 2027 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Aseptic Packaging Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027”, the aseptic packaging market was valued at US$ 42.93 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising demand for food preservatives worldwide will boost the growth for Aseptic Packaging Market”

The growing demand for food preservatives and increased use of sustainable packaging across the globe throughout the forecast period from 2019–2027. The rising urban population coupled with rising packaging industry worldwide is anticipated to enhance the market demand over the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global aseptic packaging market.

In 2018, the global sales volume of aseptic packaging was around 355 Bn units. Growth of the dairy beverages market and a surge in demand for convenience products are some other major factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The global dairy beverages market was valued more than US$ 65 Bn and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% in years to come. The rising demand for aseptic packaging from the food & beverage industry is one of the promising factors anticipated to enhance market growth over the forecast period. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products and growing investments by major market players in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are presumed to drive the market demand throughout the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Tetra Pak announced that it would invest US$ 25.3 Mn for its first packaging closures plant in East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. With this investment, Tetra Pak is expected to capture regional growth over the upcoming years.

Acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, investments in emerging economies and partnerships are expected to be the key strategies followed by the major market players

Industrial Developments

In June 2019, Amcor Limited acquired Bemis Company, Inc. The acquisition of Bemis Company, Inc. is expected to bring additional capabilities, scale, and footprint for Amcor Limited that will enhance its market share in the global market.

Key Market Movements:

The global aseptic packaging market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.30% in value terms and 5.5% in volume terms for the anticipated period from 2019 to 2027

• The Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 owing to rising food & beverage industry in the region. China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific aseptic packaging market due to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in the aforementioned countries.

• North America had a significant share in the market owing to developed countries accompanied by established food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Growing government regulations are anticipated to enhance the market over the forecast period.

• Based on the type, the cartons segment contributed to a major share in the global aseptic packaging market in 2018. Wide application of cartons for packaging of liquid products such as soups, juices, milk, sauces, syrups, and others is the key reason for the segment growth.

• Investments, collaborations, and acquisitions are expected to be the major strategies followed by key players

List of Companies Covered:

• SCHOTT AG

• Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

• Amcor plc

• Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

• Sealed Air Corporation

• SIG Combibloc Group AG

• Coveris Holdings S.A.

• DS Smith PLC

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Wood

Paper & Paperboard

By Type

Cartons

Bottles & Cans

Bags & Pouches

Ampoules

Others (Cups, Vials, etc.)

By Application Type

• Food

o Dairy Foods

o Processed Foods, Fruits and Vegetables

o Soups and Broths

o Baby Food

o Meat & Sea Food

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Rest of the Food Industry

• Beverage

o Milk and Other Dairy Beverages

o Ready-to-Drink Beverages

o Fruit Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

o Prefilled Syringes

o Bottles

o Vials and Ampoules

o Iv Bags

• Others (Cosmetics, Personal Care, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

