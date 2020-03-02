Automotive Pillar Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Automotive Pillar Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027” the Automotive Pillar market was valued at US$ 4.49 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing penetration of automated vehicles globally will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Amidst in technological transformation will change the way of living and the transportation sector. Developing nations like China, India, and Japan are increasing their focus towards advanced manufacturing competences, owing to huge financial investments, research and development for new automation technologies, and rising up-gradation in the automotive segment. In addition, growing consumer needs for electric, hybrid, and driverless cars are likely to transform the manufacturing industry to the next technology frontier. Moreover, a shift in the rate of technology advancement and convergence, global supply chain dynamics, and changing customer behavior will increase the use of passenger vehicles, thereby driving the demand for an automotive pillar on a global scale.

“Rising stringent government regulations towards passenger safety will ramble the automotive pillar market”

Emerging economies like India, China, Japan, and Malaysia habitually looked upon as a favorable destination for low-cost manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, the benefits from the automotive industry and regulatory pressure expected to have a positive effect on the automotive supply chain and vehicle portfolios. Major regulatory interventions, which include adoption for BS-VI engine, change in tax structure; government mandate towards safety standards with regulatory norms, and corporate average fuel efficiency norms projected to expand the market for an automotive pillar on a global scale. Moreover, the integration of technological research and usage of Information Technology (IT) in automobile manufacturing processes and products will expand the market of the automotive industry. The aforementioned factors are likely to boost up the demand for automotive pillar across the globe.

Industrial Developments

In January 2020, BENTELER International announced its collaboration with Sony an entertainment giant in CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The collaboration focused on the up-gradation of advanced technologies for the reliability, comfort, and safety of the mobility system.

• In July 2019, Hyundai Motor Company has recently announced its all-new model, which includes a C-pillar area with a partially visible wraparound tail lamp at Frankfurt Motor Show 2019.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the automotive pillar market is rising at a CAGR of 7.05% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• The Asia Pacific will lead the global market for an automotive pillar, owing to stringent government regulations pertaining to the safety of passenger cars, altering the needs of consumers, and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Furthermore, increasing the inclination of customers towards pollution-free vehicles and the presence of major car manufacturers and in the region will spur the market demand in the region.

• North America and Europe hold the majority of the top automobile manufacturers and likely to supplement the revenue growth, owing to the launch of semi-autonomous car models, laws pertaining to passenger and driver safety, integration advanced products in automobiles, and rising number of SME business among players in the automotive industry.

• An increasing number of government initiatives, up-gradation in technological development, and increasing technological investments in automotive sector development in the emerging nations will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

• Kirchhoff Automotive Holding Gmbh & Co Kg

• Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

• Benteler International AG

• Unipres Corp

• Toyotomi Kiko Co Ltd

• Martinrea International Inc

• Magna International Inc.

• Gestamp Automocion SA

• GEDIA Automotive Group

• Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Pillar Type

Pillar A

Pillar B

Pillar C

Pillar D

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Material Type

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic Composites

By Sales Channel Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive pillar market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which pillar type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the automotive pillars market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

