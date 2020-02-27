Medical Image Analysis Software Market will be growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” The global market for medical image analysis software will show a linear increase from US$ 2,318.4 million in 2017 to US$ 4,642.1 million by 2026 with a CAGR increase of 8.1 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Health care agencies around the world have focused on inaccurate pre-diagnosis of chronic diseases in order to determine treatment regimens for the manifestation of the disease. The availability of multimodality imaging platforms with inherent features such as high-resolution imaging, quick analysis and easy access to healthcare professionals reduces the high-cost burden of chronic disorders. The dearth of skilled personnel to operate sophisticated software solutions related to medical imaging acts as a hindrance to the market growth of medical image analysis software.

Integrated software solutions dominate the market for medical image analysis software. The provision of single-point access and the ability to obtain a streamlined clinical workflow result in an increasing demand for integrated software solutions. Standalone software solutions are popular due to low maintenance costs and increasing popularity among multi-specialty clinics and hospitals worldwide.

Radiographic imaging techniques have the largest market for the type of medical image analysis software market. Cost-effective diagnostic procedures and rapid advancement in clinical radiology together drive the market for radiographic imaging. Ultrasound imaging techniques will be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to inherent features such as rapid analysis, high accuracy, and safe diagnosis.

Orthopedics is the leading application segment of the medical image analysis software market. Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and burgeoning demand for accurate diagnosis of soft tissue damage are driving market growth in orthopedic applications. Cardiology and oncology together will generate impressive growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for computer-aided minimally invasive surgical procedures for cancerous tumors or atherosclerotic plaques.

North America currently holds 32% of its market share and is a clear leader in the market for medical image analysis software. The main factors responsible for its overwhelming growth are the increase in healthcare expenditure and the rapid adoption of the latest technology in the field of medical imaging. Europe, with a share of 29 percent, is second in the regional segment due to the strict measures imposed by the European Medical Agency (EMA) in relation to the preliminary diagnosis of chronic diseases. The Asia Pacific has a 20% market share due to an increase in medical tourism and strategic collaboration between western giants and local emerging players specializing in medical imaging.

Key Market Movements:

The rising number of chronic disorders worldwide resulting in increasing preliminary diagnostic procedures performed

Increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

Significant rise in the number of hospitals and multispecialty clinics opting for integrated and standalone software solutions pertaining to medical image analysis

List of Companies Covered:

Aquilab GmbH

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

MIM Software, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Integrated

• Standalone

By Modality Type

• Tomography

• Ultrasound Imaging

• Radiographic Imaging

• Combined Modalities

By Application Type

• Orthopedic

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Mammography

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

