Incinerators Market (4.22% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Incinerators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global market for incinerators is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.22% over the forecast period to reach US$ 18.2 billion by 2026.

Market Insights

The overall market for incinerators is set to grow by 4.22% over the forecast period, mainly due to increasing attention to the environment and the increasing impact of pollution on human health. Incineration is the oxidation of the fuel material contained in the waste, where the waste is a highly heterogeneous material consisting of minerals, organic substances, metals, and water, among others. The general objective of incineration with waste management is to treat waste by reducing its volume while capturing or eliminating potentially hazardous substances.

Incineration also enables the recovery of energy, mineral and chemical content from waste. During the incineration process, flue-gases containing the majority of available fuel energy as heat are exhausted. This results in a significant offset in the use of other fuels as well as a reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. As a result of such a wide range of applications, there has been an increasing demand for incinerators worldwide, driving the growth of the market. Incinerators are used in various agricultural, livestock, industrial, municipal and medical applications to manage waste and, as a result, avoid hazardous pollution. Growing demand for incinerators from these sectors to protect the environment is expected to fuel market growth in the years to come.

Market segmented incinerators based on product type and application. By application, the overall market was led by industrial applications in 2017. Inability to dispose of hazardous wastes properly and safely adversely affecting public health, air quality, water resources, and biodiversity. With increasing industrialization throughout the world, the adoption of waste management solutions has increased at a significant rate. Rotary Kiln incinerators are mainly used in the industrial sector as they convert solid fractions into gasses through volatilization, destructive distillation, and partial combustion reactions. Similarly, the various governing bodies are aiming for an integrated approach to improving the management and control of municipal waste in order to ensure a high level of protection for the environment as a whole. With increasing regulations and awareness of modern incineration techniques, the demand for incinerators in municipal applications is expected to rise at a promising rate.

Demand for incinerators is mainly fuelled by the increasing regulations imposed by the regulators on the emission of unfiltered gases, taking into account its hazardous properties. In India, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) announced the 2016 rules on solid waste management. These new rules go beyond municipal areas and include census cities, urban agglomerations, notified industrial townships, airports, areas under the control of Indian Railways, places of pilgrimage, special economic zones and state and central government organizations. These rules have encouraged the centralized treatment of waste in order to generate energy from it. Currently, incinerators have helped in a number of different sectors to regulate the emission of pollutant content by waste processing and with steady technological advances, they are also expected to enhance the capacity of waste management.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Fluidized Bed Incinerator

• Rotary Kiln Incinerator

• Catalytic Combustion Incinerator

• Multiple Hearth Incinerator

• Liquid Injection Incinerator

By Application Segment

• Agricultural

• Livestock

• Industrial

• Municipal

• Medical

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

