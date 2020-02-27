Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the market for solar panel cleaning systems is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5 per cent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

After 2018, the year of uncertainty for the global solar panel market as well as the generation market, 2019 has already begun to show a positive outlook. The global installed solar PV capacity is expected to cross 1 tn watts over the next 4 years. The solar market installed new 98.9-gigawatt power plants worldwide in 2017, adding to the 303-gigawatt capacity previously installed and accounting for more than 47% of the total energy generated from renewable energy sources. The enormous growth of the solar PV market is inevitable and acts as a catalyst for the growth of the other adjacent market associated with it. The market for solar panel cleaning systems is one such market, all of which are set to experience a significant increase in market value and volume in the coming years.

The efficiency of solar panels can decrease by 20% in domestic installations and by 60% in commercial installations. The number is quite large, especially for commercial installations, to be ignored. This encouraged the need for an efficient and cost-effective solar panel surface cleaning system. With a steadily expanding solar farm across the globe, the importance of solar panel cleaning systems continues to grow. As a result, the demand for such cleaning systems is expected to attract a number of local and global players to enter the market and capitalize on this opportunity. Some of the most basic types of cleaning systems include a water-based cleaning system, an electrostatic cleaning system, and a robotic cleaning system. The trend of using robots and drones is on the rise and is expected to grow to surpass the traditional manual cleaning system. With the spread of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, autonomous solar panel cleaning systems are projected to sweep their competition down the lane in years to come.

Competitive Insights:

The existing solar panel cleaning systems market is characterized by several global as well as local players. However, the monstrous growth in solar energy generation is all set to provide a huge opportunity for the new entrants to claim their market share in the coming years. The growth potential in the market and entry of new players is anticipated to keep existing players on their toes in terms of technological advancement and product efficiency in order to maintain their market position in the coming years.

List of Companies Covered:

Heliotex, LLC

Ecoppia

Ecovacs Robotics

Parish Maintenance Supply

Kärcher UK Ltd.

BP Metalmeccanica s.r.l.

Solar Cleaning Machinery (SCM)

Indisolar Products Private Limited

AX System

Vip Clean s.r.l.

IPC Eagle

INTEGRA GLOBAL CO., LTD.

IDRIS Automation

Unger Germany GmbH

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Water-Based System

• Electrostatic System

• Robotic System

By Mode of Operation

• Manual

• Autonomous

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

