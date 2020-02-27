Samsung Galaxy A50s is getting Android 10, improved Dark Mode

Samsung Galaxy A50s is good news to users. The company has now started rolling out Android 10 updates for this smartphone in India. This update is 1.6 GB, according to the report. The company is also offering a February 2020 security patch with this update. This update will reach the device with version number A507FNXXU3BTB2. After the update, this phone will work best with OneUI 2.0 on Android 10.

The new update will also change the experience of users of the Galaxy A50s. With Android 10, the processing of this phone has gotten better than before, and the animations in it also seem quite smooth. This update was designed by the company, keeping in mind the one-hand usability. Dark mode has also been improved by the update.

Users will receive information about accessing the device updates through notifications. At the same time, if the user has turned off the notification, they can manually install it by going to the software update provided in the phone settings.

Galaxy A50s Features:

The Galaxy A50s was launched in September last year. This phone coming in 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage option has an Exynos 9611 processor. The memory of the phone can be increased to 512 GB via micro SD card. The phone has a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 5 megapixel secondary lens with an 48 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfie, it has a 32 megapixel camera. To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 4000mAh.