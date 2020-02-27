Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for hemorrhoid treatment devices was valued at US$ 616.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 963.1 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 4.9 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Hemorrhoids are the fourth leading gastrointestinal disease diagnosed in outpatient settings. This represents approximately 3.3 million outpatient visits. In addition, 10 million cases per year are self-reported in the U.S., accounting for over 4 percent of the U.S. population. Some important factors contributing to the incidence of hemorrhoids are increased intra-abdominal pressure during pregnancy or due to obesity, improper dietary habits, constipation, and other lifestyle factors. Despite its low morbidity, hemorrhoids have a significant impact on the quality of life. However, this can be managed with a wide range of topical and surgical and non-surgical treatments.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/hemorrhoid-treatment-devices-market

Lifestyle and dietary changes are a major conservative treatment for hemorrhoids. Lifestyle changes, including increased fluid intake, reduced fat intake, exercise, weight loss, and regular exercise, are key factors. Corticosteroids, local anesthetics, and anti-inflammatory agents are prescribed for symptomatic relief. Several of these drugs are also available through the counter and have therefore resulted in fewer reports for medical assistance.

In cases of internal hemorrhoids, sclerotherapy, band ligation, and infrared coagulation are the most commonly performed office procedures; however, there is no consensus as to whether or not such treatments are the best option. In addition, the objective of each of these procedures is to reduce vascularity and redundant tissue while ensuring the fixation of the rectal wall. Other surgical procedures for hemorrhoid therapy include hemorrhoidectomy, stapled hemorrhoidopexy, and doppler-guided hemorrhoidal artery ligation.

Based on the device type, the global market for hemorrhoid treatment devices is divided into band ligators, sclerotherapy injections, cryotherapy devices, infrared coagulators, laser probes, bipolar probes, and others. Of these, due to the high procedure rate, band ligators dominate the global market. On the other hand, hospitals observe the largest patient footfall for hemorrhoid treatment and are therefore the largest area of use for hemorrhoid treatment devices.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59623

In terms of renal demarcation, North America dominates the global market for hemorrhoid treatment devices. The presence of the developed healthcare sector, a high level of awareness of the availability of advanced treatment options, better refunds and rapid commercialization of novel products help to dominate the North American market. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Improving awareness and reducing inhibitions are key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. Growing disposable incomes, technological advances, and evolving healthcare infrastructure are some of the other drivers in the Asia Pacific. In view of the competitive landscape, the global market for hemorrhoid treatment devices is highly fragmented, with several companies taking together more than 50% of the global market share.

Key Market Movements:

Consistent growth in disease prevalence due to lifestyle and improper dietary habits

Evolving treatment techniques, making treatments more comfortable and efficacious

Reducing the costs of invasive procedures

Improving awareness in emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

List of Companies Covered:

Cook Medical

Medtronic Plc

Privi Medical

Sklar Corporation (Sklar Surgical Instruments)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

OBP Medical Corporation

A.M.I. GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Band Ligators

• Sclerotherapy Injections

• Cryotherapy Devices

• Infrared Coagulators

• Laser Probes

• Bipolar Probes

• Others

By Usage Area

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59623