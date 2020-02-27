Artificial Tendons And Ligaments Market will be growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for artificial tendons and ligaments was valued at US$ 17.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 46.4 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 11.5 percent from 2018 to 2026.

The increasing incidence of sports and athletic activities and the resulting high incidence of related injuries are a key driver of the market for artificial tendons and ligaments. Such injuries are also the result of leisure activities, misuse of equipment, accidents and under-standard training. ACL tear and ankle sprain are some of the most common outcomes among sportsmen and athletes. In addition, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is yet another driver of the global market for artificial tendons and ligaments.

Technological and procedural advances in minimally invasive surgeries have led to improved treatment outcomes, reduced recovery time and, ultimately, increased cost savings for both hospitals and patients. This has led to an increase in the adoption of minimally invasive joint surgery, tendon reinforcement, and artificial ligament implantation. The disadvantages associated with allografts and autografts are another key factor supporting market growth. Such implantation often results in complications such as tendon rupture, weakness of the joints and muscles, pain and loss of normal movement. These risks have led to a loss of confidence among physicians in these procedures and the development of synthetic material implants for ligament and tendon reconstruction. Manufacturers of such solutions are increasing their R&D efforts to develop more advanced implants with improved bioavailability, abrasion resistance, and strength. The growing geriatric population has led to an increased prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions such as bone weakness and connective tissue.

In view of the various applications in which artificial tendons and ligaments are implanted, the global market is dominated by the segment of knee injuries. Significantly high incidence of anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the general population and athletes is the primary factor supporting the dominance of this segment. In addition, perpetual technological advances and improved treatment outcomes will also make knee injuries the fastest-growing segment.

Hospitals have a larger share of the global market for artificial tendons and ligaments in terms of revenue. Higher patient footfall, increased surgeon skills, and increased hospital presence as opposed to outpatient surgery centers are attributed to the dominance of this segment. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the most prominent market to watch as it is expected to grow at a rapid double-digit growth rate. Key players in this market have already begun to penetrate the Asia Pacific, realizing untapped opportunities in the region through the expansion of distribution networks. Improving awareness and increasing health expenditure are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques in orthopedic procedures

Growth in the incidence of sports injuries and joint tissue ruptures

Awareness about the complications associated with autologous and allogeneic grafts

Growing initiatives to introduce synthetic grafts that shall integrate with the native bones and promote new ligament

