Metro Ethernet Market will be growing at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Metro Ethernet Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global metro Ethernet market reached a value of US$ 28.46 billion in 2017 and is expected to have a huge CAGR of 13.51 percent over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Metro Ethernet refers to a network that bridges geographically separate Enterprise Local Area Networks (LANs) while connecting across Wide Area Networks (WANs) that are generally owned by service providers. Metro Ethernet is primarily characterized by high bandwidth, relative simplicity, and low-cost switches, among others. The first network span that connects subscribers and businesses to WAN has always been a critical area for the provision of data services, as it has been designed to enable the availability and reliability of communication needs.

Ethernet technology has been widely used in a number of enterprise deployments and millions of Ethernet ports have already been installed. Currently, the cost of an interface of 100 Mbps for enterprise switches is less than US$ 50 and is expected to be reduced in the years to come. These are set out with a view to reducing efforts, costs and time in the future, as well as in the event that the requirement for bandwidth increases. Metro Ethernet networks have emerged as an additional source of revenue for service providers over the last few years. In addition to telecommunications/internet infrastructure providers, telecommunications carriers also invest heavily in additional business requirements and reduce backhaul costs as they provide rapid supply on-demand, reduce time on the market and manage capital expenditure.

Metro Ethernet encompasses various types of fiber modes that are segmented as single-mode modules and multimode modules. In 2017, the value contribution from the multi-mode fiber segment was the highest in the global metro Ethernet market. The segment accounted for more than 3/4 of the global metro Ethernet market value in the same year. Across the world, rapidly increasing digitalization has changed the connection technology atmosphere of an increasing number of connected components and products. Similarly, increasing penetration of the connected components in a number of applications requires a cumulative volume of data to be transmitted at higher speeds. As a result, service providers are increasingly adopting Ethernet power cables that combine data cables, power cables and even pneumatic & hydraulic hoses in a single sheath. In addition to the periodic advancement of communication technologies (such as 3 G, 4 G LTE, and 5 G), the expectations of consumers for the high-speed Internet have increased dramatically. This makes it very difficult for service providers to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for internet bandwidth.

The appearance of several network service providers worldwide has fragmented the overall Ethernet metro market in nature. The Ethernet metro market consists of a number of domestic players serving limited markets. In contrast to global providers of communication networks, local/regional organizations provide the majority of internet services, thus restricting the scope of global players. Global players are pursuing key strategies, such as technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions of domestic players to sustain and grow in the overall market. For example, Verizon Communications, Inc. announced that the growth of the Metro Ethernet business was mainly supported by the acquisition of the dark fiber network of XO Communications Inc. in February 2017. In addition, AT&T, Inc. and Equinix, Inc. announced in January 2018 their partnership to provide AT&T Metro Ethernet services to businesses across Equinix, Inc.’s data centers to enable network services on demand. Similarly, in 2018, the Zayo Group announced the expansion of the Ethernet network to the European market, including Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris, and London.

List of Companies Covered:

Verizon Communications, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Zayo Group

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Comcast Corporation

Colt Group SA

Windstream Services, LLC

NTT Communications LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Fiber Mode Type

• Single-mode Module

• Multi-mode Module

By End-use Segment

• ISPs & Telecom.

• Banking, Finance Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Information technology

• Education

• Manufacturing & logistics

• Hospitality & Retail

• Healthcare

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

