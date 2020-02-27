Voice Prosthesis Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Voice Prosthesis Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for voice prosthesis was valued at US$ 133.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 204.3 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 4.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

A voice prosthesis device is an artificial device that helps patients with laryngectomy to recover their voice. The material used to make a voice prosthesis device is medically graded and highly biocompatible with a negligible immunological response. The process of surgery is also very advanced, which creates less problems when the voice prosthesis device is fixed.

Provox valves are part of the valve type market for voice prosthesis. It has the ability to detect early valve leakage, low speech effort, and low maintenance costs, which increase its saleable value over the other valves. Provox HMEs have the ability to reduce the generation of mucus and cough by heating and filtering inhaled air. There is less reduction in infection with Candida. Due to its popularity as an international standard for voice restoration around the globe, the Blom-Singer valve is gaining importance. It is used in patients with resistance to the removal of the voice prosthesis.

Indwelling devices dominate the market for a voice prosthesis devices segment. Its inherent features, such as excellent patient satisfaction and high voice quality, drive market growth. It is a highly safe device and is only replaced under the supervision of a medical professional. Non-dwelling devices are used due to their self-replacement capability and low maintenance.

North America currently accounts for 40% of its market share and is the largest regional voice prosthesis market segment. Rising prevalence of larynx cancer and an affordable recovery scenario for voice prosthesis devices are driving market growth in the North American region. Europe holds 31% market share and is the second-largest market due to the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and home to major players such as Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH, SERVONA GmbH, and Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd. etc. The Asia Pacific is responsible for 17 percent of its market share due to the increasing number of patients suffering from larynx disorder due to increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco and the emergence of local players actively engaged in the production of equipment at lower and affordable prices.

Key Market Movements:

An increasing number of patients suffering from larynx disorders worldwide

Favorable reimbursement scenario for voice prosthesis devices in developed regions

The emergence of local players in the developing region actively engaged in producing voice prosthesis devices at lower and affordable prices

Market Segmentation:

By Valve Type

• Blom-Singer Valve

• Groningen Valve

• Provox Valve

By Device Type

• Indwelling Device

• Non-Dwelling Device

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

