Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market will be growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Anticoagulants Reversal Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global anticoagulants reversal drugs market expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is poised to grow during the forecast period owing to the approval of blockbuster drugs in recent years and a strong pipeline driving the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated Andexxa (the most recent approved drug for factor Xa inhibitors) as an orphan drug and tagged under the accelerated approval process. European Medicines Agency is also positive to grant approval for andexanet alfa, with Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMPH) reviewing the application.

Idarucizumab, approved in 2015 for an antidote for dabigatran during atrial fibrillation, is currently under clinical trials for multiple conditions such as hemorrhage and stroke. Thus strong pipeline and governmental initiatives will drive the market for the anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Drugs type such as prothrombin complex concentrates, Vitamin K, desmopressin which were earlier preferred for containing emergency situation will demonstrate sluggish growth due to the launch of novel drugs with better efficacy and quicker effect. However, high prices of patented drugs would act as a growth barrier in emerging economies.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market owing to increased approvals and increasing research and development by major pharmaceutical companies in the region. Europe also held a significant share in the global market attributable to product approvals. The growing incidence of uncontrollable bleeding episodes and usage of anticoagulants will further drive the market in North America and Europe. The U.S. emerged as the largest country-level market due to an efficient reimbursement scenario for drugs, high cost of the recently approved drugs and accelerated drug approval initiative by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to drive the market. The Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by a rising patient population for diseases such as atrial fibrillation, strokes, and other cardiopulmonary diseases. Ongoing trials in the region will further stimulate market growth in the region.

Key Market Movements:

Strong pipeline for anticoagulant reversal drugs in North America and Europe to drive the market during the forecast period

Growing research and development by pharmaceutical players further boost the market growth

Rising incidence of uncontrollable bleeding episodes and emergency situation due to the use of anticoagulants

List of Companies Covered:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CSL Behring Limited

Octapharma AG

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class Type

• Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCC)

• Vitamin K

• Protamine

• Tranexmic Acid

• Desmopressin

• Idarucizumab

• Andexxa

• Pipeline Analysis

• Phase III Drugs (Forecast till 2026)

o Octaplex

• Phase I and II Drugs (Tabular Representation)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

