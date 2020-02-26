Anemia Treatment Drugs Market (16.4% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Anemia Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Anemia Treatment Drugs market was valued at USD 23,155.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at CAGR by 16.4 percent in the 2018 to 2026 forecast period.

Market Insights

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is the most common hematological disorder, affecting more than 3 million Americans every year. The global scenario is more serious because the World Health Organization states that around 1.62 billion people worldwide are affected by anemia, which is equal to 22.5 percent of the global population. In addition to the highest prevalence of anemia in pre-school children, men have the lowest prevalence. In addition, the highest number of individuals affected by pre-school anemia are non-pregnant women, which is approximately 31.2% of the total anemic population. Treatment depends specifically on the type of anemia and other complications associated with it. Currently, anemia is specifically targeted at supplements and chronic conditions are directly treated with blood transfusion, stem cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/anemia-treatment-drugs-market

The major types of anemia that are treated with drugs include iron deficiency anemia, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, hemolytic anemia, sickle cell anemia, and pernicious anemia. In 2017, iron deficiency anemia and sickle cell anemia together dominated the market, accounting for almost 60% of the market share. The key factors responsible for the growth of these two types of anemia are the highest prevalence of sickle cell anemia and aplastic anemia, and the available drug treatment costs more than other types. These two types of anemia are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to the expected market entry of more than 10 molecules during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The anemia drug market includes drugs such as vitamins & iron supplements, antibiotics, immunosuppressants, bone marrow stimulants, corticosteroids, gene therapy & iron chelating agents. In 2017, immunosuppressive and corticosteroids accounted for a combined market share of 58 percent due to key market driving factors such as increasing anemia prevalence, increasing anemia-related awareness at the initiative of government and non-government organizations, and continuing advances in the research and development of the anemia treatment industry. The anemia drug line is very strong and several prominent players are present along with their promising molecules. The most efficient molecules in the drug pipeline are FG-4592/roxadustat (FibroGen), Daprodustat / GSK1278863 (GlaxoSmithKline), Molidustat / BAY85-3934 (Bayer), Rivipansel (Pfizer), Luspatercept (Celgene), OMS721 (Omeros Corporation) and LentiGlobin BB305 (bluebird bio). As a result, a strong drug pipeline is expected to drive the overall market for anemia treatment drugs significantly throughout the forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

The anemia treatment drug market is expected to grow significantly in the near future and there are several companies operating in this market and expected to enter the market. The overall competitive scenario is expected to observe a paradigm shift towards gene therapy & monoclonal antibody therapies.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59597

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence of anemia and its types in developed as well as developing countries

Rising awareness in developing countries due to initiative and programs introduced by the government and non-government organizations

Incessant development in the field of research and development in anemia treatment

The major competition for the available drugs is from stem cell transplantation and upcoming pipeline drugs in the near future

List of Companies Covered:

Amgen, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Rockwell Medical

Akebia Therapeutics

Vifor Pharma Management, Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Omeros Corporation

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Market Segmentation:

By Anemia Type Segment

• Iron deficiency anemia

• Thalassemia

• Aplastic anemia

• Hemolytic anemia

• Sickle cell anemia

• Pernicious anemia

By Drug Type Segment

• Supplements

• Antibiotics

• Immunosuppressant

• Bone Marrow Stimulants

• Corticosteroids

• Gene Therapy

• Iron Chelating Agents

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59597