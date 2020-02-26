Vitreous Tamponades Market will be growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Vitreous Tamponades Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for vitreous tamponades was valued at US$ 77.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 105.8 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 3.5 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Vitreous tamponades are used in vitrectomy surgery to reattach the retina and to treat other vitreous deformations. These products are often used for the treatment of retinal disorders during retinal surgery and post-surgery recovery. Some common conditions in which vitreous tamponades are sued during treatment include retinitis pigmentosa, diabetic retinopathy, retinal degeneration, retinal detachment, macular hole, macular edema, retinopathy of prematurity, uveitis, vascular occlusion, and so on. Vitreous occupies the gap between the eye lens and the retina; and since it can not regenerate, this cavity needs to be replaced by surgery. Gas and liquid vitreous tamponades are the ideal choices for surgery.

Stable growth of the global vitreous tamponades market is driven by increasing incidence of retinal conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachments, etc. the global incidence of diabetes is increasing, thereby paving way for the increased patient pool for diabetic retinopathy, consequently increasing the demand for vitreous tamponades in vitrectomy.

Ongoing developments in the field of vitreoretinal surgery have also augmented the need for appropriate vitreous substitutes. An ideal substitute is expected to maintain all the biochemical and physical characteristics of the natural vitreous. Furthermore, as new surgical techniques with smaller instruments have been introduced in the market with proven safety profiles, there has been a consistent growth in the number of patients opting for such surgeries. This has also led to the use of more viscous vitreous substitutes.

Growing incidence of vitreoretinal disorders and diabetes complications such as diabetic retinopathy is a key driver of this market. These conditions are treated with vitrectomy which involves removal of the vitreous humor along with the replacement with a synthetic substitute. Additionally, increasing geriatric population is also considered as one of the prominent factors positively impacting market growth. Based on the competitive scenario, this market is witnessing the presence of a limited number of players, which further enjoy regional dominance.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing pool of diabetic population, therefore increasing the patient count for diabetic retinopathy

Improvement in surgical methods and technologies attracting even more patients opting for vitreoretinal surgeries

Growing awareness in the general population and improving healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific market

Perpetual growth in the prevalence of diabetes in key areas such as India and China

List of Companies Covered:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.

AL.CHI.MI.A Srl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Fluoron GmbH

Novartis AG

Alcon, Inc.

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Arcadophta

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Gas Tamponades

• Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)

• Perfluoroethane (C2F6)

• perfluoropropane (C3F8)

• Liquid Tamponades

• Silicone Oil

• Perfluorocarbon Liquids (PFCL)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

