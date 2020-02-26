Endodontic Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,296.6 Mn by 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Endodontic Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for endodontic devices was valued at US$ 1,460.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,296.6 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 5.2 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to research by the American Dental Association (ADA), 1 in 4 adults has an untreated dental cavity. Periodontitis is an advanced form of gum disease caused by the corrosive action of food particles trapped between teeth, sugary food, and carbonated drinks. If untreated for a long time, it results in heavy gum bleeding, edentulism and bad breathing. Technological advancements in endodontic devices and increasing patient literacy in dental health are driving the market for endodontic devices. Nickel-titanium products are in demand for root canal therapy to restore dental health and increase facial aesthetics.

Dental instruments are the dominant segment of the market for endodontic devices. Important parameters that determine its market growth are the increasing demand for nickel-titanium instruments and the increasing demand for engines and apex locomotives to restore teeth and ensure gum health. Consumables are growing at a steady pace due to the availability of a wide range of shutters and the cleaning of consumable products to ensure a safe and faster root canal operation.

The end-user segment for endodontic devices is currently underway in dental hospitals and research academies. Affordable dental care and increased government and regular maintenance of inventories of endodontic devices are driving market growth in dental hospitals. Dental clinics are growing at a significant pace due to the increasing dental burden on government-affiliated hospitals and the untapped market in remote areas.

North America has a share of 36% and is a clear leader in the global market for endodontic devices. Rising prevalence of gingivitis, dental plaque and increasing public health awareness drive market growth in North America. The presence of market leaders such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, COLTENE Group, etc. further boosts the market growth of endodontic devices. Due to the increasing number of edentulism in geriatric patients and the craving for sugary food and drinks, Europe represents 30% of the share. The Asia Pacific represents 20% of its market share and will grow rapidly in the near future due to an increase in dental deformities in the adult population due to increased consumption of tobacco and betel nut products. Significant growth in medical tourism boosts market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of edentulism and dental cavities

Significant growth in the number of dental clinics and rising public dental health awareness

Supportive regulatory environment for endodontic devices in developed and developing nations

