Action Cameras Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10.25 Bn by 2026 | Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Action Camera Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” is expected to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period due to its benefits such as enhanced quality and ease of use compared to digital cameras. Increasing income level and growing popularity of adventure activities such as skydiving, paragliding, bungee jumping, surfing, BASE jumping, rock/mountain climbing, scuba diving, snorkeling, caving, surfing, skiing, and wakeboarding are increasing the demand for action cameras to capture lifetime experience during these recreational activities. In addition, shifting trends towards photography, adventure activities and sharing photos and videos on social networking is also supporting the growth of the action camera market.

Benefits of action camera such as small size without compromising on quality and hands-free operations which are motivating its sale over traditional digital cameras. In addition, action cameras allow users to shoot videos with first-person perspectives which are increasing its demand in recording adventure activities such as skiing, rock climbing, surfing, and other activities. In order to increase the brand loyalty manufacturers are focusing on adding cloud computing services to expand media functions of their action camera solutions. Moreover, manufacturers are offering attractive package solutions with the necessary accessories required for an action camera. These cost-effective solutions are attracting consumers. The action camera market is facing a challenge from continuous growth in smartphones with high-quality camera features. The global market for action cameras is expected to cross US$ 10.25 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

North America is the largest market for action cameras. The U.S. is the largest individual market for action cameral globally. Huge number of sports enthusiast people along with high spending capacity is increasing the demand for action cameras in U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast with increasing spending on leisure and adventure activities and increasing income level boosting the demand for action cameras in major markets in the region including China, Japan, India, Southeast Asian countries and other emerging markets.

High capital investment and strong research and development capabilities are required are limiting new entrances in this capital intensive industry. In addition, the leading brand successfully created a considerable base of loyal customers in the global market. In order to attract customers in this competitive environments, the new entrant has to introduce innovating product offerings at attractive pricing.

List of Companies Covered:

GoPro Inc.

Sony Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

TomTom N.V.

Rollei GmbH & Co. KG.

Veho

Drift

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

SD action camera

HD action camera

Full HD action camera

Ultra HD action camera

By End-user Type

Professional Users

Personal Users

By Sale Channel Type

Online Retailers

Retail Stores

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

