Diaphragm Pumps Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Diaphragm Pumps Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for diaphragm pumps is expected to reach US$ 6,706.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 4,177.5 Mn in 2017, increasing to CAGR by 5.4 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Diaphragm pumps are used simultaneously in oil and gas exploration activities for the pumping of crude oil and the injection of chemicals. They possess good suction properties, are suitable for corrosive and abrasive substances and are able to discharge a pressure equivalent to 1,200 bar. They remain dry for long hours, pumping highly viscous fluids, sludge and slurries. Low cost and no moving parts in the airstream increase their popularity over other compressors.

Double acting diaphragm pumps hold the largest market in the operating segment. Leak free flow transfer and increased pumping efficiency drive the market growth of double diaphragm pumps. Single acting pumps have a high demand in operations requiring submersible and portable equipment. They can run dry for long hours without causing any damage to the pump and the valves.

Air operated pumps are leading the mechanism segment for diaphragm pumps market. Inherent features such as capability to transfer wide varieties of fluids and low maintenance cost associated with employing compressed air drive the air operated pumps market growth. Electrically operated pumps will be registering excellent growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from food and beverage industry.

Petrochemicals are dominating the end-user segment on account of significant growth in refineries and increasing consumption of fossil fuel worldwide. Wastewater management will be the new trendsetter in the near future owing to the increasing water pollution due to excessive dumping of toxic chemicals by industries and scarcity of fresh water reserves throughout the globe.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional segment for diaphragm pumps market. The key attributes for its impressive growth are developing industrial sector and increasing offshore petrochemical activites. Proactive government policies adopted by countries such as India, Japan and China has resulted in increasing demand for consumer goods worldwide. Europe is the second largest regional market owing to the increasing demand for food and beverages and well developed petrochemical segment. Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for fossil fuel as energy source and increasing infrastructure development to attract tourist from throughout the globe.

Key Market Movements:

Impressive growth in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries

Increasing demand for diverse products provide impetus to food and beverages market growth

Increasing industrialization has resulted in increasing water pollution and scarcity of fresh water reserves worldwide

Market Segmentation:

By Operation Type

Single Acting

Double Acting

By Mechanism Type

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

By End-User Type

Wastewater Management

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

