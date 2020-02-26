Bowel Management Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Bowel Management Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global bowel management systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,391.4 Mn in 2026 from US$ 1,745.5 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease has symptoms of abdominal pain, bloody stool and gut mucosal inflammation. Irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease is an idiopathic disease that has no underlying causative agent but if once triggered can cause severe constipation or diarrhea due to altered peristaltic activity. Fecal incontinence is growing rapidly in both adult and pediatric patients worldwide.

Colostomy bags will be the fastest and largest growing product during the forecast period. Its dominance is determined by its low maintenance cost incurred, cleanliness and hygiene maintained during disposal of stool. Irrigation systems are still in practice since ages due to its benefit in body detoxification and immediate relief achieved in episodes of chronic constipation in pediatric patients. Sacral nerve modulation devices are employed to treat fecal incontinence in disabled and paralyzed patients.

The adult patient population are presently leading the patient type segment for bowel management systems market on account of the rising prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome, stress, and unhealthy eating habits. Pediatric patients will capture the market in the near future on account of genetic predisposition, environmental impact and decreased immune response of gut mucosal lining to gut microflora.

Home care settings are reigning the end-user segment for the bowel management systems market. Low maintenance costs incurred and increasing demand from the elderly population drive the market growth for home care settings. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers have shown remarkable growth in remote locations due to the prevalence of untreated populations suffering from intestinal disorders.

North America is the clear leader in the global bowel management systems market with a share of 35.6%. The primary features responsible for the affluent growth in North American region is growing prevalence of fecal incontinence in elderly population and existence of key players such as C.R.Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Plc, and B.Braun Melsungen AG, etc., Europe with a share of 30.4 % is the second-largest regional market on account of increasing number of patients suffering with inflammatory bowel disease and favorable reimbursement scenario for bowel management products. The Asia Pacific currently holds a market share of 18.9% owing to rampant growth in medical tourism and a significant rise in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers providing bowel management and treatment.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease and fecal incontinence worldwide

Favorable reimbursement scenario for colostomy bags and irrigation systems in developed regions

Technical innovation in sacral nerve stimulation devices to facilitate stool excretion in disabled and paralyzed patients

