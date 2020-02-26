Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hemodialysis vascular grafts market is expected to reach from US$ 196.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 285.2 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is a medical condition in which the kidney functions only 10% of its natural ability to perform excretion of toxic material from the human blood. When the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney is Polyurethane is mixed in different concentration to achieve vascular graft with improved tensile strength and larger inner luminal diameter to promote smooth blood transfusion during a hemodialysis procedure. Polytetrafluoroethylene currently dominates the raw material segment for hemodialysis vascular grafts market. Its inherent features such as high adhesion, excellent native fistula pliability, and reimbursement scenario drive the market growth. Bioengineered materials will be the latest trendsetter during the forecast period due to improved material characteristics that prevent infection, hemorrhage and graft rejection occurring during hemodialysis procedure in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.

With a market share of 36%, North America is the largest regional market in the hemodialysis vascular grafts market. The properties influencing its dominant growth are the increasing geriatric population suffering from end-stage renal disease and higher healthcare expenditure. The existence of market leaders such as C.R.Bard, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation and CryoLife, Inc., etc. further propel the hemodialysis vascular grafts market in the North America region. Europe currently holds a 28% share owing to features such as supportive reimbursement scenario associated with hemodialysis vascular grafts and increasing demand for hemodialysis procedures compared to intraperitoneal dialysis in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. The Asia Pacific represents a 20% share and is set to engrave positive growth in the near future due to proactive government policies to fight renal disease and rapid growth in medical tourism.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing morbidity associated with hemodialysis procedures in patients suffering from end-stage renal diseases

Different blends of synthetic polymers are mixed e.g. polyurethane and polytetrafluoroethylene to achieve the desired native fistula pliability and adhesion properties

Technical innovations in bioengineered raw materials to drastically reduce infection, graft rejection and hemorrhage occurring in hemodialysis procedures

List of Companies Covered:

C.R.Bard, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Getinge AB.

InnAVasc Medical, Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Vascular Genesis

W.L.Gore & Associates

Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material Type

Polyurethane

Polyester

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Biological Material

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

