Oppo’s smartwatch may be launched on 6 March

Oppo will launch its new Oppo Find X2 smartphone on 6 March. The company has now begun to make reservations for Oppo Smartwatch through its official app. After the booking has started, there are speculations that Oppo Find X2 may also offer the company its first smartwatch. The company has also released this smartwatch teaser. However, the company has not yet shared the details of this smartwatch. More information on this will only be available at the launch event on 6 March.

Oppo Find X2 can be launched with Oppo Find X2 as well as the company’s first smartwatch. The Oppo Find X2 specifications are not yet clear, but many phone-related leaks have been identified. Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Sales, Alan Wu, has already confirmed that the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be delivered to Oppo Find X2. Last week, the device was shown on the Shopee website of the Vietnam retailer. According to the leaks on the website, the phone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Users can get 4.065mAh of battery in the Find X2. USB Type-C is available for connectivity, but 3.5 mm audio jack is not available on the phone. The Android 10 company will be out-of – the-boxed on this smartphone. The price of this smartphone is 40,000,000 VND written on the site. Let me tell you that, in June 2018, the price of Lonth Oppo Find X was kept at Rs 59,990 in India. It was the first device to be launched with a pop-up camera mechanism, and the industry was shocked.