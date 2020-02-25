Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,216.3 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global handheld retinal scanners market is expected to reach from US$ 790.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,216.3 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Chronic diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration which highly affect the retina region can be prevented by early screening with retina scanners. The scanning is performed by casting a beam of low energy infrared light in the eye in order to trace the unique pattern of retinal blood vessels. The advantages associated with retinal scans are the low occurrence of false positives, highly reliable and performed within a short duration of time. The limitations associated with this technology are its accuracy gets hindered by eye diseases such as cataract and severe astigmatism, high equipment cost and is still in its nascent stage to being used on a large scale commercial use.

Medical diagnosis is leading the applications segment for handheld retinal scanners market. The human eye retina gets affected during the occurrence of chronic diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, Lyme disease, etc., early screening with retina scanners aids in the diagnosis of such chronic diseases. The banking & security segment will capture the market in the near future due to the increasing adoption of immaculate retinal scanning technology in customer identification and authentication to avoid fraudulent bank transactions and maintain account security. IT segment is working diligently in developing Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) technology to ensure civilian and defense security.

North America currently holds a 48% market share and is the largest regional market in handheld retinal scanners market. Increasing adoption of retina scanning biometric technology in maintaining banking security and rising prevalence of chronic eye disease drive the market growth in North America region. Europe is the second-largest market with a share of 27% due to an increasing number of elderly population suffering from age-related macular degeneration (ADME) and the existence of major players such as Welch Allyn, ROWIAK GmbH and HEINE Optotechnik, etc. The Asia Pacific represents a 13% market share and will perform excellent growth during the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rampant growth in biometric technology.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of retinal disease and significant adoption of retinal scanning in biometric identification and authentication

Increasing demand for retinal scanning technology for account security in the banking & finance sector

Technological advancement in smartphone application such as Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) to ensure defense security

List of Companies Covered:

AOptix

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Crystal HR & Security Solutions (P) Ltd.

EyeVerify, Inc.

Fraunhofer IPMS

HEINE Optotechnik

KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG.

ROWIAK GmbH

Volk Optical, Inc.

Welch Allyn

Market Segmentation:

By Applications Type

Medical Diagnosis

Banking & Finance

Defense & Security

Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

