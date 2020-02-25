Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 65.07 Mn By 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market accounted to hit the market value of US$ 26.49 Bn in 2017 and expected to witness CAGR of 10.08 % across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC) management is an effective solution for businesses to validate compliance, gather vital risk data and report results to management. As the volatile nature of the market continues to affect the business environment, organizations are directing their attention towards the efficiency of EGRC solutions. An effective EGRC framework enables organizations to integrate & coordinate risk & compliance initiatives with business processes. Further, it represents a holistic view of the organization’s risk and compliance postures that help to make more informed decisions and mitigate the associated risk effectively. Instead of acquiring separate solutions for enterprise governance, risks and compliances, organization are effectively opting for a single EGRC platform and integrating solutions to satisfy specific EGRC needs.

Overall enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market are segmented based on solutions, deployment model and industrial verticals. EGRC market is primarily directed by the software segment due to rising investment in automated solutions to improve the efficiency of risk management, internal audit and compliance practices. As demonstrated by the OCEG survey, more than 85% of companies contacted are in support of they would get benefit from integrating the use of software for their EGRC activities. North America was the leading market for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions in 2017 closely followed by Europe, primarily due to rapidly growing adoption for EGRC solutions to mitigate such risks. Demand for EGRC solutions is highest in the U.S. due to stringent corporate governance regulations. However, as other countries such as U.K., Germany, France, Canada, Japan, India, and Australia among several others have begun to enforce similar regulations, demand for EGRC solutions has increased rapidly across the world.

Further, several organizations have procured EGRC solution but have failed to realize the positive impacts or potential of such solutions. The most common reason these organizations failed to garner the effectiveness of the EGRC solution is that they typically fragment each solution. Managing EGRC solution in silos results in being uncoordinated operations, even though compliance & risk issues are intertwined and controls are shared. To evade such resource wastes organizations are rapidly moving towards a more integrated EGRC solutions for their need. With the growing competitive nature and penetration of such solutions across almost all industrial sectors, the EGRC market expected to grow with a promising rate throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution Segment

Services

Integration

Consulting

Support

Software

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Others (Financial Control Management, Business Continuity Management, etc.)

By Deployment Model Segment

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Industrial Vertical Segment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunications

Government

Power & Utilities

Aerospace

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Construction & Engineering

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

