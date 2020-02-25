Smartphone, Honor View 30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro Launch

On Monday, Honor launched two new smartphones to the global market. These smartphones are both Honor View 30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro. Both of these smartphones have mobile services provided by Huawei. Additionally, the company’s alternative to Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, was also integrated. The 9X Pro has a display without bezel and without notch. This smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera and a selfie camera.

The Honor View 30 Pro is similar to that launched in China with the Honor V30 Pro. This flagship phone features a Kirin 990 chipset with 5 G Balong 5000 modem. It has 8 GB of RAM, and is available with 128 GB and 256 GB storage in two variants. The phone carries a battery of 4100mAh. This battery supports fast charging and wireless charging in 40W wired form.

The View 30 Pro phone has a full HD Plus resolution, 6.57-inch IPS LCD display. This Honor 5 G phone has three rear cameras including lenses of 40MP, 12MP and 8MP. The front comes with two 32MP and 8MP cameras. The firm has still not announced its price.

Early March will see the Honor 9X Pro equipped with a pop-up selfie camera available on the select European market. This phone has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display, and a full HD Plus screen resolution Kirin 810 octa-core processor. It will deliver up to 256 GB of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM storage. The battery on the phone is 4000mAh. It has a rear triple camera setup, with sensors of 48MP, 8MP, and 2MP. Its initial price is 249 euros.