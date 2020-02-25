Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems market was is expanding at a CAGR of 7.62% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

To combat the growing burden of healthcare-associated infections, the use of hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems (HHCM) and methods have increased in healthcare facilities worldwide. Efficient hand hygiene at several key instances is imperative for preventing the incidence of infection. Healthcare workers operate in an environment that has a heavy workload, multitasking, and responsibilities. Implementation and deployment of the novel hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems take these factors into account and provide enhanced solutions for ensuring hand hygiene at all settings in any healthcare facility. The latest hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems use scanning and location monitoring technology to perform collection, reporting of data and alert individuals for ensuring compliance.

The majority of the HHCM systems use hospital networks for transmitting information whenever a caregiver enters or leaves the treatment room and dispenses hand hygiene products with an exciter unit embedded in the dispenser system. This triggers healthcare staff badges and sends a message containing the details of the caregiver, time and location of the wash event. New solutions also offer just in time coaching systems to the healthcare workers when they miss out to wash and records real-time information. The SafeHaven solution uses real-time locating system (RTLS) as indoor GPS, wherein it displays the location of employees through three components, namely, a badge worn by the worker, sensors located in patient rooms and other locations and strategically located badge readers. Such granularity of HCCM systems makes them actionable as the reports generated from these systems as specific as which product was used, when and where the compliance activity was performed and when the task was missed. Such data can be used by managers and decision-makers for enhancing compliance statistics and outcomes.

Some HCCMs use technologies to assess whether or not the healthcare workers were washing their hands as frequently as desired in accordance to the WHO and CDC guidelines. The dispensers in such systems are aligned with electronic components to capture cleaning events on a group basis as against requiring the healthcare workers to use badges and individual tracking. This delivers an evidence-based algorithm in determining how many times the healthcare workers should have cleaned their hands based on hospital relevant data such as worker to patient ratio.

The global hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Further modification and enhancement in guidelines, regulations and awareness programs will assist in additional penetration of these systems in the global market. North America and Western Europe are the largest markets for hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems. Greater awareness, high knowledge about the burden of healthcare-associated infections, and greater affordability for the deployment of such solutions are the key factors supporting the dominance of these regions. At present, there is a constricted competition among the market players with visible product differentiations. However, it is expected that in the absence of appropriate approval functionalities, several companies may enter in this industry with me to solutions at lesser costs. Asia Pacific market is expected to greatly benefit from such movements and proliferate during the forecast period.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing awareness regarding the burden of healthcare-associated infections

Lack of substantial outcomes to combat the risk of healthcare-associated infections with direct observation methods

Technological innovations ensuring seamless operations and working of healthcare workers with strategic positioning of sensors and dispensers

An increasing need for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to reduce operational costs

List of Companies Covered:

CenTrak

Halyard Health

Clean Hands – Safe Hands LLC

VIZZIA Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

DebMed (Deb Group)

Ecolab

GOJO Industries

BioVigil Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Proventix Systems, Inc.

Alliance HC, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

• Activity or Group Monitoring

• RTLS or Individual Monitoring

• Direct Observation Apps

• Others (Video monitoring, motion sensors, patient tracking devices, SMART dispensers, etc.)

By Location Type

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Care Centers

• Clinics and Care Centers

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

