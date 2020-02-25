Women’s Activewear Market will be growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Women’s Activewear Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the women’s activewear market was valued at US$ 124.65 billion in 2017 and will grow at 8.2 percent CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The Women’s Activewear market was valued at US$ 124.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent between 2018 and 2026 during the forecast period. Women’s participation in sports has multiplied in recent years. Increased media coverage of women’s sports is one of the key factors that underpin the above sentence. Several sports bodies have also played their part, which has had a positive impact on the participation of women in sports, as can be seen from the fact that, for the first time in history, the London 2012 Olympic Games featured an equal number of sports for women and men.

Similarly, in India, the “Khelo India” initiative has been a positive move from the government to encourage women to uptake sports. Moreover, factors such as equal pay agreements, record audiences, and new media deals have been crucial factors encouraging women to consider sports as a serious profession. Furthermore, in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, women are increasingly involved in activities such as jogging, exercising, and yoga among others. These factors are complimenting women’s activewear market growth.

Increasing internet penetration coupled with the growing popularity of online shopping expected to make the online distribution channel the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Moreover, online platforms offer various benefits such as ease of shopping and wide availability of options. Easy return policy and faster delivery are further supporting the growth of the online segment.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for investment for the manufacturers of women’s activewear. Rising net disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns are some of the most prominent factors aiding the women’s activewear market growth in the region. Countries such as India and China are expected to remain at the forefront in terms of this growth. Favorable government policy supporting the growth of sports in the region is an important factor complimenting the women’s activewear market growth in the region positively.

List of Companies Covered:

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Gap, Inc.

Skechers

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Topwear

• Bottomwear

o Shorts

o Sweatpants

o Skirts

o Yoga Pants & Leggings

• Outerwear

o Jackets

o Hoodies & Sweatshirts

• Innerwear

• Swimwear

By Fabric Segment

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Price Range

• Below US$ 20

• US$ 20 – US$ 40

• US$ 41 – US$ 60

• US$ 61 and above

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

